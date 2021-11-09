MILKSHAKE! LIVE To Bring All The Family Favourites To Parr Hall

There will be fun for all the family when Milkshake! Live returns to Parr Hall next year for a musical spectacular. Milkshake Monkey will be joined by his favourite friends plus two presenters for the all-new kids' show on Sunday, 20 February.

The live performances follow on from the success of the Channel 5 TV programme, aimed at children aged between three and seven, and due to demand there will be two performances in Warrington at 12pm and 3.30pm.

From acclaimed kids' TV writer Miranda Larson and brought to the stage by Mark Thompson Productions, the show features family favourites like Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer and Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

A spokesperson for Milkshake Live said: "Join some of your favourite musical friends for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey's Musical.

"Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and the stage brings Milkshake to life. With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible.

"This new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet. It's a family show not to be missed."

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.