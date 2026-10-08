MEET THE HATTER Will Open at Storyhouse This Halloween
Joss Arnott choreographs this dance and multimedia production with original score by Oleta Haffner.
A dance and multimedia show will come to Storyhouse this month putting a new spin on the character of the iconic Mad Hatter from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The award-winning Joss Arnott Dance presents Meet the Hatter at the Chester cultural venue on Saturday 31 October 2026 at 2pm as part of a UK tour.
Tickets cost from £10.50 for Storyhouse Members.
Meet the Hatter combines powerful dance with storytelling and mesmerising visuals, complemented by an emotionally charged original score. Faced with an empty tea party and a deep sense of isolation, the Hatter uses the power of imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland.
The production takes audiences of all ages on a journey that celebrates the importance of play, while highlighting how self-belief can create opportunities you've only ever dreamed of.
Meet the Hatter is choreographed by artistic director Joss Arnott in collaboration with dancers Dominic Coffey and Robbie Ordona, with dramaturgy by Sue Buckmaster of Theatre-Rites.
Multimedia artists are Urban Projections, composer is Oleta Haffner, beatboxer is Jack Hobbs (Hobbit), lighting design is by Josh Tomalin, movement consultant is Miguel Altunaga, animation artist is Alexandros Savvides, and costumes are by Maisie Drewery-Harris. Audio description is by Vicky Ackroyd.
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