MEET THE HATTER Will Open at Storyhouse This Halloween

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A dance and multimedia show will come to Storyhouse this month putting a new spin on the character of the iconic Mad Hatter from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The award-winning Joss Arnott Dance presents Meet the Hatter at the Chester cultural venue on Saturday 31 October 2026 at 2pm as part of a UK tour.

Tickets cost from £10.50 for Storyhouse Members.

Meet the Hatter combines powerful dance with storytelling and mesmerising visuals, complemented by an emotionally charged original score. Faced with an empty tea party and a deep sense of isolation, the Hatter uses the power of imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland.

The production takes audiences of all ages on a journey that celebrates the importance of play, while highlighting how self-belief can create opportunities you've only ever dreamed of.

Meet the Hatter is choreographed by artistic director Joss Arnott in collaboration with dancers Dominic Coffey and Robbie Ordona, with dramaturgy by Sue Buckmaster of Theatre-Rites.

Multimedia artists are Urban Projections, composer is Oleta Haffner, beatboxer is Jack Hobbs (Hobbit), lighting design is by Josh Tomalin, movement consultant is Miguel Altunaga, animation artist is Alexandros Savvides, and costumes are by Maisie Drewery-Harris. Audio description is by Vicky Ackroyd.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 16 Hrs 50 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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