WayWord Festival to Return to Storyhouse This Autumn

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The WayWord Festival for kids will return to Storyhouse this autumn promising a cornucopia of creative delights, rollercoaster reads and terrific tales for the October half term.

Writer and illustrator Oliver Jeffers, bestselling young adult author Andy Darcy Theo and much-loved award winner Emma Carroll are among the line-up for the annual festival for children which aims to excite, inspire and celebrate the power of words to ignite the imagination.

Storyhouse continues its introduction to the works of Shakespeare with a new production of Romeo and Juliet (for Kids), adapted by Kay Dekker.

The 2026 WayWord takes place from Thursday, 22 October to Sunday, 1 November 2026 - and with several spooky events and shows, it's also ideal for families looking for Halloween activities to enjoy too. Meanwhile several of the programmed events are free or pay what you cans.

WayWord will open on Thursday, 22 October when Horrible Histories arrives at Storyhouse with two hilarious and fun-packed shows based on Terry Deary's books – Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians. The two 'horrible' productions promise to take Chester audiences on a wildly entertaining journey through history – packed with outrageous facts, larger-than-life characters and featuring spectacular eye-popping 3D special effects which will leave the whole family spellbound. They run until Sunday, 25 October. Complementing the hysterical historical visit, on Saturday, 24 October and Sunday, 25 October there is also an opportunity to take part in a free Horrible Hunt at Storyhouse. Explore the Den, pick up a challenge sheet and embark on a Horrible Histories-inspired quest.

Romeo and Juliet (for Kids) is the latest Storyhouse show aimed at introducing the Bard to younger theatregoers following previous successful productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest and Twelfth Night. It comes to the Garret Theatre on selected dates from Saturday, 24 October to Friday, 30 October, with one performance also taking place on the main stage, and presents the legendary tale of two star-crossed lovers in a fast-paced, abridged re-telling from Kay Dekker who also adapted last year's school's tour of Twelfth Night.

On Sunday, 25 October, join Ratty, Mole, Badger and the irrepressible Toad in the Garret Theatre for a delightful production of The Wind in the Willows from award-winning theatre company Box Tale Soup. From the peaceful pleasures of Ratty's riverbank to the fearful frights and wicked weasels of the Wild Wood, this new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic story features puppetry, innovative theatre and a charming original score.

Aardman in Concert in the main theatre on Monday, October 26 celebrates 50 golden years of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep and Friends. Described as a cinematic and musical celebration of 'clay, comedy and creativity', Carrot Productions' new show in conjunction with Aardman is a joy-filled journey through half-a-century of jolly japes involving classic characters, iconic humour and unforgettable music and culminating with a full performance of The Wrong Trousers with live orchestra.

Additionally on the same day, visitors can make their own Gromit, Shaun or Feathers McGraw clay models at one of three Aardman Claystations workshops in the Garret Theatre. The workshops are aimed at those aged five and up and everything you need to make your model is included in the ticket price.

Then get set to giggle and guffaw at Funny Fest in the main theatre on Tuesday, October 27. Meet the Beano's Directors of Mischief and Mayhem who are coming to Chester to tell The World's Funniest Story.

Pick either a morning or afternoon slot then in addition ticketholders can choose one of three exclusive extra treats before the main event – the silly science show How to Save Your Granny from a Runaway Train, The Big Beano Draw-along with Nigel Parkinson or join Farhana Islam for the hilarious interactive The Misadventures of Mina Mahmood. Spaces are limited so register early.

There will also be activities like face painting, scavenger hunts and book signings. And every child will receive a free Beano comic.

On Wednesday, 28 October, there is the return of Doodle Day. The much-loved free event takes place in the Den and Storytelling Room with young visitors encouraged to doodle, scribble and draw and help fill the library with colour and imagination.

Also on Wednesday, 28 October, prepare to enter The World of Oliver Jeffers. The hugely popular artist, illustrator and writer comes to Storyhouse with his latest book, A Day Off School, and the new paperback edition of There's a Ghost in This House, in an event at the Garret Theatre organised by Linghams Booksellers and Booka Books. Each child's ticket includes a copy of A Day Off School.

Meanwhile on Thursday, 29 October, join bestselling YA author and TikTok personality Andy Darcy Theo as he talks about his publishing journey and his epic Descent into Darkness series – including his most recent book The Shadows that Find Us, sharing top tips for aspiring writers and an interactive quiz to find out your elemental power. The event takes place in the Garret Theatre.

Award-winning, bestselling children's author Emma Carroll visits the Storyhouse main stage on Friday, 30 October with her new book Dracula and Daughters: School for Slayers. Dracula & Daughters are open for business. Their mission – to heal vampires and keep the streets of Temstown safe. The trouble is, the new Guildmaster is insisting the city is now vampire free and wants Dracula & Daughters to close. But the undead are still lurking…. The event is organised by WayWord in conjunction with Linghams Booksellers and Booka Bookshop and every child's ticket includes a copy of the new book.

On Saturday, 31 October, celebrate Halloween with a twist with Storyhouse's Family Friendly Broadway Rave in the Garret Theatre. Dress in your favourite costume, whether it be a scary spooktacular or a character from your favourite musical, and enjoy an event filled with music, dancing and excitement.

Also on 31 October, Joss Arnott Dance presents the family friendly Meet the Hatter in the main theatre, promising a magical cinematic dance and multimedia spectacle. Enjoy an epic retelling of the story of the iconic Mad Hatter from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland…with a twist.

Then on Sunday, 1 November, the Wayword Festival ends with Stars and Stones. The Goofus Theatre production is a fantastical adventure of ancient magic and transformation told with puppetry, play and music. It takes place in the Garret Theatre.

There will also be two special free Storytime events during the festival – one on Saturday, 24 October, with the High Sheriff of Cheshire Lynn Pegler and the other, Penguins and Pigeons: A Bird's Tale, on Tuesday, 27 October, with Jacqui Brett who is an occupational therapist and sensory integration practitioner.

Both weekends of the festival will also feature free crafting activities for children of all ages.

Storyhouse creative director Suzie Henderson said today: “WayWord is now in its fifth year, and I'm delighted that it continues to go from strength to strength. We started WayWord to fire our young visitors' amazing imaginations and it's always exciting to see the enthusiasm and creativity they bring to the festival.

“This year's programme includes a wide range of performances, visits, events and activities which celebrate the power of storytelling and which I know will appeal to inquiring young minds and help to inspire a lifelong love of books and reading.”

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