Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Announces 2022 Season

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced its 2022 Season, bringing together a brand new festival celebrating Black excellence and culture, the debut play by new writer Sian Carter in a new partnership with Talawa Theatre Company directed by Michael Buffong, a Mike Bartlett world premiere directed by Rachel O'Riordan, a major London revival of Patrick Marber's Closer directed by Clare Lizzimore, Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Britannicus directed by Atri Banerjee, a radical modern retelling of Hedda Gabler by Roy Williams directed by Ola Ince, and Amici Dance Theatre Company's 40th anniversary production One World: Wealth of the Common People.

Combining re-lensed classics and cutting-edge contemporary work, the Lyric 2022 season presents exceptional plays examining power, love and loyalty, looking deeper into the themes that permeate today's society. Tickets go on sale today at www.lyric.co.uk

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said: "We are so proud and excited to be able to share this season with our audience. This past 18 months has been tough for our industry; theatre has felt vulnerable, as has our society. We are in a period of change and of shift; and at times like this, theatre is vital. The season we shared with you in 2019, my first season as Artistic Director of the Lyric, demonstrated our ambition and our passion. This current season builds on that and also responds to where we are now. The writers and directors whose work will be shared with you in our beautiful auditorium are bold, thrilling, artists. We look forward to welcoming the wider creative teams, actors and audiences to the Lyric, at the heart of West London. It is good to be back."