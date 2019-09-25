Lung Ha Theatre Company and Six Point Productions Present LUNG cHAts Live with Ian Rankin

Join Nicola Tuxworth and Gavin Yule of Lung Ha Theatre Company in conversation with Ian Rankin, one of the world's most celebrated crime writers. This special event takes place just days after the re-release of Ian's 1990 novel, Westwind; and will be followed by a Q&A and book-signing.

Ian Rankin is a highly-celebrated Scottish author based in Edinburgh whose novels are translated in 22 languages and are best-selling on several continents. His latest Rebus novel, In a House of Lies, was published in paperback earlier this year and was a number one bestseller.

Michael Fraser, Company Manager at Lung Ha Theatre Company said: "Lung Ha Theatre Company is absolutely delighted to be working with the brilliant Ian Rankin as part of Book Week Scotland. LUNG cHAts is a series of interviews conducted by Lung Ha Theatre Company performers, that, to date, have featured many very important figures from the Scottish cultural and creative scenes; LUNG cHAts Live with Ian Rankin promises to be one of the best interviews yet."

"We would like to thank our wonderful event partners Six Point Productions as well as Book Week Scotland, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Orion Publishing for their help in making this special event happen."

Fergus Munro from Six Point Productions said: "We are excited and privileged to be working alongside Lung Ha Theatre Company. Six Point is an emerging production company made up of Acting and English students from Edinburgh Napier University. We are united by a passion to elevate the Scottish voice, embrace culture and reinvent tradition. We are delighted to be co-producing an event which reflects these values. We have loved working with Lung Ha Theatre Company as co-producers, they are a company who are consistently inventive, inspiring and passionate."

LUNG cHAts is a series of filmed interviews with prominent Scottish arts figures conducted by members of Lung Ha Theatre Company, Scotland's leading theatre company working with people with learning disabilities. Thus far interviewees have included Diane Henderson, Deputy Artistic Director of Edinburgh International Film Festival; award-winning photographer Peter Dibdin; Mark Fisher, leading theatre critic and author writing for The Guardian and The Scotsman; and Jude Docherty, Chief Executive and Co-Artistic Director of Grid Iron Theatre Company. LUNG cHAts Live with Ian Rankin is the first time an interview will take place in front of a live audience.

Tickets are on sale now on www.lyceum.org.uk/lungha





