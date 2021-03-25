Lucy Bailey To Direct New Production Of Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Royal & Derngate Northampton and Fiery Angel has announced that their co-production of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None will open in the venue's Derngate auditorium in September, directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, as part of the 2021 Made in Northampton season. Details of the UK tour will be announced later this spring.

With twists and turns to keep audiences guessing until the very end, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None is the best-selling crime novel of all time with more than 100 million copies sold worldwide.

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.

Having previously directed Gaslight, Love From A Stranger and Ghosts at Royal & Derngate, Lucy Bailey is also behind the long-running production of Agatha Christie's Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall. Reuniting the creative team behind the smash-hit Love From A Stranger, she returns to Northampton with UK Theatre Award-winning designer Mike Britton (A Tale Of Two Cities, Royal & Derngate) to direct this spellbinding new production of Christie's greatest murder mystery.

They will be joined by Lighting Designer Chris Davey (Beyond The Horizon, Royal & Derngate and National Theatre; Dial M For Murder, West Yorkshire Playhouse; Gaslight, Royal & Derngate), with further creative team, and casting, to be announced shortly.

Director Lucy Bailey commented: "Set in 1939, this is Agatha Christie's most popular novel but also one of her darkest, reflecting the impending sense of doom of a world on the brink of war. Its depiction of a group of strangers stranded in a crisis of their own making feels very in tune with today's climate emergency."

Royal & Derngate's Artistic Director James Dacre added: "Building upon their hugely popular re-imaginations of Gaslight, Ghosts and Love From A Stranger at Royal & Derngate, I can't wait to see how this creative team bring this iconic story to exhilarating theatrical life."

And Then There Were None takes to the Derngate stage from Friday 3 to Saturday 11 September 2021. For more information, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets for the Northampton dates go on general sale Monday 29 March (with priority booking for members from Friday 26 March).