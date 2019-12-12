Luca Silvestrini's Protein Appoints BBC Commissioning Editor As Its New Chair

Luca Silvestrini's Protein, one of Britain's most distinctive dance companies, has announced Simon Pitts, Commissioning Editor at BBC World Service, as the new Chair of its board. Simon, who has previously worked as an editor, producer and director in radio and television, is responsible for Arts, Music, Faith, Drama and Documentary programming at the broadcaster. He is also a prize-winning independent director of the films The Boy and the Bus and Ten Glorious Seconds.

In the year the company celebrates its 21st birthday, Protein also welcomes two new board members: Sagar Shah, an internationally experienced marketer who has worked at leading venues including Battersea Arts Centre and is soon to start work at London's Southbank Centre; and Lorraine Cox, an experienced strategist and project manager in the cultural sector, formerly a Senior Policy and Planning Officer at Arts Council England and Head of Cultural Strategy at the Peabody Trust, where she delivered creative and heritage projects.

Originally known as Protein Dance, the company was established in 1997 by Luca Silvestrini and Bettina Strickler. Since its creation, Protein has expanded to touring internationally in 30 different countries to 63 cities. Protein is celebrated for its diverse breadth of work, with over 50 on-stage and off-stage shows, including large-scale participatory work and intergenerational placemaking productions. Participation is at the heart of Protein and they have worked extensively with community dancers in all kinds of settings.

Protein is also on the cusp of finalising a move to Woolwich Works. The re-developed Woolwich Royal Arsenal is a major new arts hub for the capital. Comprised of theatres, dance studios, restaurants and more, the destination will be home to high-profile arts companies including PunchDrunk and Chineke! Orchestra, the minority ethnic orchestra. While giving the company access to a permanent, world-class base, it will also continue its close connections with the wider Greenwich area.

Protein was awarded the Critic's Circle National Dance Award for Best Independent Dance Company 2011 and was nominated again in 2016. Protein is Associate Company with People Dancing. Partner with Greenwich Dance, Yorkshire Dance and ARC Stockton. Luca Silvestrini is a Work Place Artist at The Place, London





