Lowther Pavilion Theatre to Produce First In-House Production with TIMES LIKE THESE

The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, has announced they will be supporting a Lancaster- based, retired writer with their first ever in-house musical production, Times Like These.

Tim Lince, CEO/Artistic Director, said: "For decades, touring shows and local productions have taken to our stage to entertain our audiences, but now we're looking to expand our offering to include original work produced internally."

The show, which is being directed by Lowther's own Artistic Director and already written by Barry Speed follows musical duo Steve Stein and Rosi Sweet as the future of their small time performances are put into doubt. When Steve is offered the chance of a lifetime to take his songwriting to the next level, personal relationships intensify and repercussions result in a confrontation with devastating results.

In this new musical drama of ambition, comedy and relationships, the audience are asked the question: will love win against the tumultuous turmoil of the rock and roll lifestyle?

"Having come out of the pandemic with the success we have as a venue and cultural hub, it's amazing to be able to expand what programming options our visitor have. It's also exciting to be able do something that marks a new chapter in what we want the legacy of our theatre to be."

The production will run from Wednesday 15 March to Saturday 18 March, with sound design by Simon Miller, lighting design by Dan Creasey and composed by Barry Speed.

Tickets for Times Like These at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham St Annes are on sale now. For more information, visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk.