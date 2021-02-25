London Cabaret Club Announces Mother's Day Competition

The London Cabaret Club are reaching out to families across the UK this Mother's Day, in a quest to find the nation's 'Lockdown Supermum'!

London's leading cabaret troupe will run a competition to reward a mother who has triumphed over the many challenges faced by us all during this difficult period of lockdown.

The lucky winner will receive a £100 Fortnum & Mason hamper to be delivered on Mother's Day and 2 x VIP tickets to The London Cabaret Club critically acclaimed live stage show at The Bloomsbury Ballroom post-lockdown (to be redeemed on a date of their choice), where they will be invited to make a special guest appearance on stage and be presented with chocolate and flowers while being serenaded by the cast - becoming part of the cabaret's electrifying performance.

To enter, follow @thelondoncabaretclub on Instagram and tag them in a picture of who you would like to nominate with the hashtag #LockdownSupermum and a brief explanation of why they deserve the prize.

The winner will be announced on 11th March 2021

For more information on The London Cabaret Club, please visit: https://www.thelondoncabaretclub.com/