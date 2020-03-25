London-Based Drama Group Uses Zoom to Save Birthday Parties Cancelled Due to the Health Crisis

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BBC has reported that a London-based drama group found a way to save a pre-schooler's birthday party after it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Through Zoom, the drama group was able to offer video-chat based celebration!

Check out the heartwarming video HERE!

Magical Quests has been creating magically themed parties and events since 2006. What started out with simply two themes of Pirates and Pixies has now led to over 40 different adventures, offering the only interactive and immersive children's parties in London.





