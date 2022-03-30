Lois Morgan Gay Wins Alpha Unsigned Talent Competition

In an incredible final at the Indigo O2 tonight (30th March 2022), Lois Morgan Gay has been named the winner of Alpha Unsigned. With ten finalists performing knock out songs, alongside Broadway and West End sensation Marisha Wallace, The X Factor winner Ben Haenow and Sorsha Seven, who has recently released her debut single So Completely, Lois Morgan Gay has landed an incredible £100,000 record deal with Alpha Music & Records with the aim of releasing her very own album by the end of the year.

This amazing night showed off all the best of the music industry and this next generation of exciting talent. Lois Morgan Gay is a singer and songwriter from Bristol, who combines deep, soulful vocals with a down to earth manner. Alpha Music & Records are committed to supporting their artists with invaluable mentorship and marketing through the record-making process.

The ten extraordinary finalists who performed as part of Alpha Unsigned are Mim Grey, RYA, Ania Prasek, Lois Morgan Gay, Joe Taylor, Gola, LaMont, Macie Nyah, Minerva Daisy and Forde.

Director of Alpha Music and Records, Haydn Williams comments, "Congratulations to Lois Morgan Gay, she was superb tonight - and all through this competition. Alpha Music & Records are really looking forward to working with Lois and we know this will be the start of a fantastic career."

Ben Haenow says, "We had a fantastic night with the ten finalists at Alpha Unsigned, the quality of the talent across the UK is exceptional and we were so impressed with the entries into this competition. All the finalists did an excellent job, and we feel as though we have a very talented and exciting winner in Lois."

Alpha Music and Records and Alpha Unsigned are branches of The Alpha Family, a Business Services Group enhancing business and lifestyle. Alpha is dedicated to supporting the performing arts in the UK, investing in events such as Best of the West End (Royal Albert Hall) and BroadwayWorld award-nominated Sunset Boulevard (Royal Albert Hall), and artists through their events and Music & Records label.

