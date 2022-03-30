Lois Morgan Gay Wins Alpha Unsigned Talent Competition
She has signed a £100,000 with Alpha Music and Records.
In an incredible final at the Indigo O2 tonight (30th March 2022), Lois Morgan Gay has been named the winner of Alpha Unsigned. With ten finalists performing knock out songs, alongside Broadway and West End sensation Marisha Wallace, The X Factor winner Ben Haenow and Sorsha Seven, who has recently released her debut single So Completely, Lois Morgan Gay has landed an incredible £100,000 record deal with Alpha Music & Records with the aim of releasing her very own album by the end of the year.
This amazing night showed off all the best of the music industry and this next generation of exciting talent. Lois Morgan Gay is a singer and songwriter from Bristol, who combines deep, soulful vocals with a down to earth manner. Alpha Music & Records are committed to supporting their artists with invaluable mentorship and marketing through the record-making process.
The ten extraordinary finalists who performed as part of Alpha Unsigned are Mim Grey, RYA, Ania Prasek, Lois Morgan Gay, Joe Taylor, Gola, LaMont, Macie Nyah, Minerva Daisy and Forde.
Director of Alpha Music and Records, Haydn Williams comments, "Congratulations to Lois Morgan Gay, she was superb tonight - and all through this competition. Alpha Music & Records are really looking forward to working with Lois and we know this will be the start of a fantastic career."
Ben Haenow says, "We had a fantastic night with the ten finalists at Alpha Unsigned, the quality of the talent across the UK is exceptional and we were so impressed with the entries into this competition. All the finalists did an excellent job, and we feel as though we have a very talented and exciting winner in Lois."
Alpha Music and Records and Alpha Unsigned are branches of The Alpha Family, a Business Services Group enhancing business and lifestyle. Alpha is dedicated to supporting the performing arts in the UK, investing in events such as Best of the West End (Royal Albert Hall) and BroadwayWorld award-nominated Sunset Boulevard (Royal Albert Hall), and artists through their events and Music & Records label.
The Alpha Family
With over 30 years' experience The Alpha Family enhances your business and lifestyle. Alpha Solutions is a UK-based Business Services Group providing cost-effective solutions and incorporating over 20 specialist and independent companies, all experienced in enhancing your business and lifestyle. Alpha Club, the beating heart of the family, is a Private Members' Club for ambitious professionals and owner-managed businesses offering access to luxury, money can't-buy experiences and bespoke concierge services. Alpha Unsigned looks for rare and exceptional talent in the UK for 'the next big thing' among artists and musicians. Alpha Music & Records is a venture born out of the 2020 national lockdown. Alpha could see that things were extremely challenging for the creative industries - in particular for many performers and artists that have an ongoing relationship with Alpha Club. An idea sparked around setting up a label to act as an outlet for the huge amount of talent already in Alpha, and to search and support new projects and artists as well. The Alpha Family provides quality products and solutions with integrity at its heart, whilst following the mantra "serious business can be fun". www.alpha-solutions.uk