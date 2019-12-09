Little Angel Theatre Announces February-August 2020 Season

Little Angel Theatre is planning a jam-packed 2020, with perfect puppetry for babies, children and adults.

In an exciting partnership with puppetry expert Toby Olié, York Theatre Royal and Bristol Old Vic, Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean's spooky The Wolves in the Walls will come to life on stage for the first time in a puppet-infested production for children and adults aged 7 and above. For younger children, Barmpot Theatre's original production Nature Elly will take audiences on a countryside adventure at the best farm in Lincolnshire.

There will also be the chance to see some of Little Angel Theatre's most-loved productions again, or discover them for the first time - from Michael Rosen's We're Going on a Bear Hunt to Sylvia Plath's The Bed and from Julia Donaldson's The Paper Dolls to an innovative version of Pinocchio.

In addition, six visiting companies will perform on the Little Angel Theatre stage this season, bringing you performances involving clay modelling, cats, dogs and some zany eggs on legs.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: 'This season at Little Angel Theatre, we're excited to bring back some of our favourite shows as well as opening exciting new productions.'

The Paper Dolls

A Little Angel Theatre and Polka Theatre co-production

Dates: 6 February - 18 April

Press performance: Saturday 8 February, 3.30pm

Relaxed performance: Sunday 22 March, 3.30pm

When a little girl cuts out a string of paper dolls she takes them by the hand and together they go on a fantastical adventure whirling through their home and garden. Ticky, Tacky, Jackie the Backie, Jim with two noses and Jo with the bow fly through time and tear across worlds of fun and excitement. They face the jurassic clutches of a toy dinosaur and the snapping jaws of the oven-glove crocodile, and then a very real boy with very real scissors threatens to snip their adventure short...

Adapted from the acclaimed book by Julia Donaldson, this magical tale is brought to life through puppetry and music.

Recommended for ages 3-8

Running time: 45 mins approx

£14 / £12 children and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Wednesdays and Fridays

This play is based on the original book The Paper Dolls written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Rebecca Cobb. Published by Macmillan Children's Books © 2013.

The Wolves in the Walls

A Little Angel Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production

Dates: 14 February - 26 April

Press performance: Saturday 22 February, 4pm

Relaxed performance: Saturday 4 April, 4pm

From the original graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Dave McKean

When Lucy hears noises from behind the walls, she tries to warn her family that there are wolves lurking inside their house, but her family doesn't believe her. Then one day a pack of wolves comes bursting out of the walls, forcing Lucy and her family to live at the bottom of the garden. But the story is far from over - Lucy must gather her courage, as her battle against the wolves is only just beginning.

Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean's spooky and hilarious tale comes to thrilling theatrical life in this brand new, puppet-infested production adapted by Toby Olié (War Horse, The Elephantom and National Theatre's Pinocchio). Suitable for brave children and scared adults.

Recommended for ages 7-adult

Running time: 1 hour approx

£15 / £13 children and concessions

Previews 14-16 February £8

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays



The Bed

A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: 27 February - 22 March

Most Beds are Beds for sleeping

and resting,

but the best Beds are much more

interesting!

Curl up and get comfy for a bedtime story like no other. Let us take you on a journey sprinkled with fantasy and escapism, where you will meet elephants, macaws and parakeets. Venture underwater, to the North Pole and even outer space without ever leaving the comfort of your own bed. Beds come in all shapes and sizes, from cots to king-sized, and some you might never have heard of before - see if you can discover them all along the way.

This enchanting poem by Sylvia Plath, written for her own children, is brought to life in a special show for babies and toddlers.

Recommended for ages 0-3

Running time: 45 minutes approx including a short play session

£11 / £9 children, babies and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays



Pinocchio

An Indefinite Articles production, in association with Little Angel Theatre

Dates: 24 April - 21 June

Press performance: Saturday 2 May, 2.30pm

Relaxed performance: Sunday 31 May, 2.30pm

Step inside Geppetto's workshop and hear the tale of a puppet that wants to be a real boy, and a puppet maker who wants to be a real father.

Watch as Pinocchio is carved on stage, paint brushes come to life as foxes and the shadow of two saws transform into a giant fish. An element of improvisation adds to the magic, as no two performances are exactly the same.

Puppetry, shadows, illusion and original music combine to create a show that is inventive, witty and has a big heart.

Recommended for ages 5-11

Running time: 1 hour approx

£14 / £12 children and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

We're Going on a Bear Hunt

A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: 1 May - 12 July

Press performance: Saturday 16 May, 3.30pm

Relaxed performance: Saturday 20 June, 3.30pm

We're going on a bear hunt.

We're going to catch a big one.

What a beautiful day!

We're not scared.

A family go on an expedition of a lifetime - running down the grassy bank, wading through the cold river, squelching over the oozy mud, stumbling into the dark forest, then peering into a cave... what will they find there?

Little Angel Theatre's acclaimed adaptation returns by popular demand. Brought to life with beautiful puppets designed by Lyndie Wright and original music by Barb Jungr, this production is ideal for brave hunters and bear lovers alike.

Recommended for ages 3-8

Running time: 45 minutes approx

£14 / £12 children and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

Nature Elly

A Barmpot Theatre production, in association with Little Angel Theatre, commissioned by Lincolnshire One Venues and SO Festival

Dates: 3 - 31 July

Press performance: Saturday 11 July, 2.30pm

Relaxed performance: Saturday 18 July, 2.30pm

Elly runs the best little farm in Lincolnshire, but not everything is going to plan. The corn has been trampled, all the apples have vanished and there's hay everywhere! What could have happened? Come and help Elly and Bob the Pheasant fix the farm in time to save the harvest, and discover the secrets of the mystery animal hiding in the hay-stack.

Nature Elly is full of games and fun, beautifully written original music and a cast of stunning and adorable animal puppets for little ones to meet. Created by award-winning Barmpot Theatre (creators of the theatre show Penguinpig), in association with Little Angel Theatre.

Recommended for ages 3-8

Running time: 45 minutes approx including short play session

£13.50 / £11.50 children and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays





