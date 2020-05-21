Listen: MUSICAL TALK Podcast Offers Messages of Hope

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Nick Hutson and Andrew Edwards, the presenters and producers of MUSICAL TALK - the independent podcast for musical theatre - have just released episode 670, with messages from many people from the theatre industry offering their support, advice, tips, stories and background as to how they're coping with this situation.

Listen to the episode here.

Special guests include Kerry Ellis, Mike Dixon, George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Rosemary Ashe, Kaisa Hammarlund Jake Brunger, Pippa Cleary, Katy Richardson, Chris Cox, Demitri Lampra, Victoria Lucie, Michael Quinn, Matt Brinkler and Nadeem Crowe, and listeners can also hear from regular MusicalTalk presenters David Herzog, Thos Ribbits, Dominic McChesney and Andrew Corcoran.



Nick Hutson said, "It's great to be celebrating the 670th episode of MusicalTalk with my original co-presenter Andrew Edwards (The Producers, Wizard of OZ, We Will Rock You, Beauty and the Beast) as we share lovely stories from many familiar voices across the industry along with voices from the podcast. It was great to hear all the stories and tips from so many wonderfully talented people".



Since its début in September 2006, MusicalTalk has gone from strength to strength. Established as an independent podcast for musical theatre, with the aim of educating and entertaining listeners, MusicalTalk has attracted many renowned and illustrious guests. Only three months after its launch we received the accolade of podcast of the week in the The Times. The long list of guests includes Alan Menken, William David Brohn, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Stephen Schwartz, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Burton, Alan Rickman, Marc Shaiman, William Finn, Stiles and Drewe, Julian Fellowes, Summer Strallen, Jeff Marx, Gerard Alessandrini, Stephanie J. Block and Richard Thomas.

