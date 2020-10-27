Lgbtqia+ Theatre Festival 'Turn On Fest' To Return To Hope Mill Theatre

It runs for two weeks in January 2021 at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre.

Following a highly successful debut in 2020, TURN ON FEST returns to Hope Mill Theatre in 2021, with both live and digital offerings, helping keep the arts alive in the local community, and continue the TURN ON FEST mission to develop and celebrate LGBTQIA+ local artists in Manchester.

TURN ON FEST is an LGBTQIA+ arts festival, produced by Hope Mill Theatre, in partnership with Superbia, Manchester Pride's year-round programme of arts and culture.

Running for two weeks in January 2021 at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre, TURN ON FEST features programming from Superbia, Mother's Ruin, new LGBTQIA+ work, music, dance and more. The full festival programme will be announced via production partners over the coming weeks.

Joseph Houston, Artistic Director of Hope Mill Theatre, said:

At the beginning of 2020 we were delighted to launch Turn On Fest and offer a platform and opportunity for queer artists and work within the North West. We would never have imagined that the festival would have been Hope Mill Theatres only self-produced work for almost 7 months. We are so thrilled to be able to bring Turn On Fest 2021 after such a successful launch which saw many North West artists supported through development grants and offered a varied and diverse programme of work for our audiences and the LGBTQIA+ community. We also can't wait to work with the team at Superbia at Manchester Pride once again.

Mark Fletcher, CEO for Manchester Pride, said:

"I am really pleased that we are able to make this announcement. TURN ON FEST is a really important part of our calendar of events for Superbia and it is so important that we are able to work with the team at Hope Mill again to provide a platform for LGBTQ+ talent whilst also offering something to entertain our audiences."

Hope Mill Theatre will once again, offer four local LGBTQIA+ artists the chance to have the opportunity to receive funding to develop an existing idea or project as part of the festival, with DEVELOPMENT GRANT applications now open.

Four local LGBTQIA+ companies or individuals wanting to showcase and develop their work will each receive £1,000 commission, marketing support, mentorship and rehearsal space. Hope Mill will also be offering some events online & digitally, to ensure audiences can enjoy this premiere work from the comfort of home, and across the UK.

Applications are now open via https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/turn-on-fest-development-grants

TURN ON FEST is once again keen to showcase a range of work and hear from artists from a range of backgrounds, with applications being open to artists who work in film, theatre, spoken word, cabaret, visual art and music.

For more information about TURN ON FEST and the DEVELOPMENT GRANT visit www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You