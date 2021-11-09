Leicester's Curve Theatre Launches Appeal to Fund Training for Young Technicians

Leicester's Curve theatre has launched a three-week fundraising appeal to support the development of young theatre technicians as part of The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre.

Money raised between Tuesday 9 - Friday 26 November will fund an annual 18-month Creative Venue Technician apprenticeship delivered in-house at Curve, as well as ongoing support and development opportunities at the theatre for budding technicians from backgrounds underrepresented in the theatre industry.

Curve, in partnership with Derby Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse, established The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre following the death of Curve's much-loved Head of Production Andy Nairn on 26 November 2020. Andy was passionate about nurturing the next generation of technicians and believed every young person should have access to the best training opportunities.

The Creative Venue Technician apprenticeship will provide the recipient with training in all aspects of stage craft - including scenery and equipment, automated flying, lighting, sound and video, as well as the skills necessary to progress professionally in the industry.

Speaking about the appeal, Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre are named in honour of Andy Nairn, our much-missed Head of Production, who passed away last November aged just 34 years old.

"Andy wasn't only an exceptionally talented and respected technician and production manager, but he was an incredible leader and mentor for those starting out in technical theatre. He was deeply passionate about training the technicians of tomorrow, encouraging people from all backgrounds to embark on a career in the arts. Throughout November, we are asking people to give what they can to support this initiative and help provide training opportunities for young people in Andy's name."

All money raised by Curve between 9 - 26 November through online, phone and in-person donations, as well as after-show bucket collections, will go towards the Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre.

To find out more and donate now, visit www.curveonline.co.uk/join-and-support-us/the-andy-nairn-bursaries-in-technical-theatre/