Lee Peart to Launch Debut UK Stand-Up Tour

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After years of warming up for some of the biggest TV shows, Lee Peart is stepping centre stage and hogging the limelight for himself as he brings his debut stand-up tour to venues across the UK for 14 shows from Tuesday 27th April – Thursday 20th May 2027, including a big London headline show at Leicester Square Theatre (20th May).

From growing up in Grimsby and navigating the unpredictable world of television, to co-hosting the hit podcast 'Bottoms Up!' with Alan Carr (which recently won a British Podcast Award), Lee shares the moments that have shaped him with infectious warmth, razor-sharp observations and brilliantly self-deprecating humour.

Expect stories about family, work, relationships, ambition and the often chaotic reality of trying to hold it all together. It's a show about the highs, the lows, the spectacular fails, and the art of dusting yourself off and carrying on and taking full responsibility for it all. Because in the end… It's Not You, It's Lee.

On heading out on a long-awaited debut tour, Peart said: “For years I've been behind the scenes in TV, hyping up the biggest shows and cheering on household names, and I've decided… I'm sick of being the bridesmaid. It's time to be the bride! Yes, I'm super excited that I am finally going on the road with my stand-up tour: It's Not You, It's Lee. I can't wait to see you all there for what is going be a funny romp through my chaotic life.”

About Lee Peart

Lee Peart is a comedian, presenter, broadcaster and actor known for his sharp wit, infectious energy and warm, camp charm. A top-tier MC and a mainstay of the UK comedy and television circuit, Lee regularly performs at top clubs including The Comedy Store, Komedia, The Glee Club and The Stand.

He has supported major names such as Jason Manford, Judi Love and Ellie Taylor on their UK tours, as well as US comics including Kristin Key, Laura Ramoso and Kevin James Thornton.

Alongside Alan Carr, he co-hosts the smash-hit podcast Bottoms Up! - a weekly show demystifying the world of wine, turning wine snobbery on its head with laughs and insider vibes. The show recently won the 2026 British Podcast Award for the 'Best Food and Drink' podcast.

On TV, he is a regular presenter for live competition segments for ITV Daytime on This Morning, Loose Women and ITV Quiz. He has spent eight years as the resident warm-up act for Loose Women and regularly manages live audiences for Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent, The Jonathan Ross Show and Big Brother.

TV writing credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Rosie Jones: Out of Order (Comedy Central), Late Night Lycett (Channel 4), 90 Day Fiancé UK (Discovery) and Amazon's Last One Laughing UK (Series 2), bringing his unique voice to prime-time TV.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 27th April 2027 — Hull, The Social

Wednesday 28th April 2027 — Leeds, Wardrobe

Thursday 29th April 2027 — Norwich, Playhouse

Sunday 2nd May 2027 — Brighton, Komedia

Tuesday 4th May 2027 — Edinburgh, The Stand

Wednesday 5th May 2027 — Glasgow, The Stand

Thursday 6th May 2027 — Newcastle, The Stand

Friday 7th May 2027 — Grimsby, Docks Academy

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