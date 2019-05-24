Last Tickets Remaining For British Rock Icons Magnum At Parr Hall

There are now just a few weeks remaining until British rock icons Magnum play Warrington's Parr Hall.

The legendary rock band are heading to town next month with a spectacular concert on Thursday 13 June.

Since their debut album Kingdom of Madness in 1978, the Birmingham band has enjoyed a surge in popularity, regularly breaching the Top 40 singles and album charts in the 80s and 90s.

The 1982 album Chase the Dragon was the first to hit the Top 20, with subsequent albums The Eleventh Hour, On a Storyteller's Night and Vigilante all performing well.

However, it was the 1988 album Wings of Heaven that catapulted the band into new realms of success, reaching the Top 5 in the UK chart and providing three Top 30 singles: Days of No Trust, Start Talkin' Love and It Must Have Been Love.

After a glittering career gracing such venues as Hammersmith Odeon and festivals including Reading and Castle Donington, Magnum are still going strong on the gig circuit.

For tickets visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





