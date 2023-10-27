Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

The musical will open at Peterborough New Theatre on 20 June before visiting the Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple from 03 July.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

La Vie Boheme, Rent Heads! Landmark Theatres are delighted to announce their debut production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Rent which will open at Peterborough New Theatre on 20 June before visiting the Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple from 03 July.

Rent follows a group of young artists living in Manhattan’s East Village as they navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS. The powerful and inspiring storytelling  beautifully captures the ultimate sacrifice of a life of stability for the sake of art, reminding us of the importance of following our passions and taking risks to pursue our dreams.

Loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme, Rent is a must-see musical featuring smash-hits including ‘Seasons of Love’ and ‘Take Me or Leave Me’. The critically acclaimed production has won four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996. Rent ran on Broadway for 12 years, from 1996 and  premiered in London’s West End in 1998 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it ran for 18 months.

Rent marks the first Landmark Theatre Production. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Paul Jepson directs with and Musical Direction from Mark Crossland. Casting to be announced.

Paul Jepson, CEO & Creative Director of Landmark Theatres said, “This is another exciting step in the evolution of Landmark Theatres.  Having joined the Arts Council National Portfolio earlier this year we are thrilled to be bringing our first production to the venues we operate in North Devon and Peterborough. We are committed to creating high quality, new and exciting live entertainment to share with the communities we work in, and are looking forward to launching Rent, the much-loved rock musical, which we know will resonate with our audiences, as our first production.

The production will provide a variety of opportunities for young creatives and touch points for schools and young people as part of our Talent Development and Participation Programmes”




