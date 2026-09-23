LOTTERY WINNERS to Play Parr Hall December 17–18 After Robbie Williams Tour
Lottery Winners will perform at Parr Hall on Thursday and Friday, 17 and 18 December.
Homegrown heroes Lottery Winners have announced two gigs at Parr Hall this Christmas. The rapidly rising Leigh band, who formed in 2008 and have since topped the UK album charts twice, will bring their 'Burning House Party' show to Warrington on Thursday and Friday, 17 and 18 December.
It's been a busy time for the indie pop four-piece after their latest record, KOKO, jumped straight to number one in March 2025 – selling 23,500 copies in its first week alone.
It featured four high profile collaborations with Reverend and the Makers, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Shed Seven and Frank Turner, as well as receiving support on the airwaves from the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, Radio X, Virgin Radio and Absolute Radio.
The band have also been touring all over the world with little pause for breath.
In 2025, Lottery Winners were invited on a five-month UK and Europe stadium tour with Robbie Williams, from which they became very close friends.
This friendship led to Robbie taking the group to more shows in 2026, including some as far as South/Central America, Australia and New Zealand.
Elsewhere, they have supported the likes of Noel Gallagher, Nickelback, Morrissey, Rick Astley, Shed Seven, Avril Lavigne, Frank Turner, Tom Jones, Paul Weller and Richard Ashcroft to name just a few.
While under their own steam, Lottery Winners recently embarked on their biggest headline show to date – at the 15,000-capacity LSV Stadium in their hometown of Leigh in May 2026 – a venue at which the only previous artists to play have been Elton John and Lionel Richie.
Also making a name for themselves on the festival scene, highlights have included performing to a relatively local crowd at Warrington's NBHD Weekender, playing a record breaking six slots at Glastonbury and being invited to take to the stage for the British Music Embassy at SXSW in both Austin, Texas and Sydney, Australia.
Lottery Winners will perform at Parr Hall on Thursday and Friday, 17 and 18 December, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.
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