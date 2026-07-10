LITTLE WIMMIN to Play Soho Theatre Walthamstow

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This December, Figs in Wigs will bring their critically acclaimed live art 'adaptation' of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women to Soho Theatre Walthamstow for two performances only on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 December 2026.

Following acclaimed performances across the UK, the company's wildly inventive production has earned praise for its fearless collision of absurdist comedy, feminist performance, and environmental apocalypse, transforming one of literature's best-loved novels into something wildly original, joyfully chaotic and entirely its own.

Wild, irreverent and cosmically comical, Little Wimmin dismantles the traditional literary canon to make way for the doomed future of humankind, asking how we think about the past, what's wrong with the present and what we're going to do about the future... if there even is one.

Using Little Women as their very own Trojan horse, Figs in Wigs gleefully send the classic spinning off course before dismantling it entirely, mutating it into an outrageous cartoon catastrophe that ricochets through climate change, astrology and the infinite nature of the universe. P.S. Beth dies.

Celebrating storytelling while joyfully questioning literary tradition, Little Wimmin is a shape-shifting theatrical experience that spirals far beyond its literary origins. Prepare to laugh at theatre, literary tradition, the climate crisis and perhaps even the end of the world.

Figs in Wigs are Alice Roots, Sarah Moore, Suzanna Hurst, Ray Gammon and Rachel Porter.

Both performances will be BSL-interpreted by Becky Barry.

Little Wimmin was co-commissioned by HOME Manchester and Cambridge Junction through the Stobbs New Ideas Fund, and funded by Arts Council England. Its creation was also supported by artsdepot Creation Space Bursary, Battersea Arts Centre, Pleasance Theatre, New Diorama Theatre, Metal Southend and Queen Mary University of London.

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