Photos: Maureen Beattie and More in LEAR at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Performances will continue until 1 August.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released all new photos from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of Lear, Finn den Hertog’s new adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy starring Maureen Beattie as the monarch. Check out the photos below!
Running at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 4 July until 1 August, the production images feature cast members Maureen Beattie (Lear), Forbes Masson (Gloucester), Lindsey Campbell (Regan); Ali Craig (Oswald), Ailsa Davidson (Cordelia/Fool), Jenny Hulse (Goneril); Reuben Joseph (Edmund), Beruce Khan (Albany), Mercy Ojelade (Kent) and Dylan Read (Edgar).
Lear is a visceral exploration of power, legacy and family, brought to the stage by some of Scotland’s most celebrated theatre artists.
Lear is directed by Finn den Hertog, (The Fifth Step, National Theatre Scotland /West End Productions and Sunset Song, Dundee Rep Theatre), designed by Emma Bailey (Six the Musical) and features the music of the award-winning Scottish musician Brìghde Chaimbeul.
This marks the first staging of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, presented in its 75th anniversary year and the inaugural season of Alan Cumming as Artistic Director.
Lear will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 1 August.
Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Ailsa Davidson
Cast of Lear
Forbes Masson, Ali Craig
Dylan Read i
Cast of Lear
Maureen Beattie
Maureen Beattie
Maureen Beattie and Forbes Masson
Maureen Beattie and Ailsa Davidson
|
Dying To Meet You
The Courtyard Theatre (8/20-8/23) VIDEOS
|
Military Musical Spectacular
Horse Guards Parade (7/09-7/09)
|
Michael Spicer - Hope All''s Well
Manchester Fairfield Social Club (11/19-11/19)
|
G4 Christmas 2026 - Christchurch Priory
Christchurch Priory (11/07-11/07)
|
G4 Christmas 2026 - Guildford Cathedral
Guildford Cathedral (11/26-11/26)
|
ELEINE at The Underworld - London
The Underworld (10/13-10/13)
|
A Midsummer Night's Dream at Chiswell Green United Reformed Church
Chiswell Green United Reformed Church (7/09-7/11)
|
Trainspotting the Musical
Bradford Live (2/08-2/13)
|
G4 Christmas 2026 - Rochester Cathedral
Rochester Cathedral (11/25-11/25)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Brindley Theatre (3/03-3/03)