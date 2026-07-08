Photos: Maureen Beattie and More in LEAR at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released all new photos from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of Lear, Finn den Hertog’s new adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy starring Maureen Beattie as the monarch. Check out the photos below!

Running at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 4 July until 1 August, the production images feature cast members Maureen Beattie (Lear), Forbes Masson (Gloucester), Lindsey Campbell (Regan); Ali Craig (Oswald), Ailsa Davidson (Cordelia/Fool), Jenny Hulse (Goneril); Reuben Joseph (Edmund), Beruce Khan (Albany), Mercy Ojelade (Kent) and Dylan Read (Edgar).

Lear is a visceral exploration of power, legacy and family, brought to the stage by some of Scotland’s most celebrated theatre artists.

Lear is directed by Finn den Hertog, (The Fifth Step, National Theatre Scotland /West End Productions and Sunset Song, Dundee Rep Theatre), designed by Emma Bailey (Six the Musical) and features the music of the award-winning Scottish musician Brìghde Chaimbeul.

This marks the first staging of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, presented in its 75th anniversary year and the inaugural season of Alan Cumming as Artistic Director.

Lear will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 1 August.

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Ailsa Davidson

Cast of Lear

Forbes Masson, Ali Craig

Dylan Read i

Cast of Lear

Maureen Beattie

Maureen Beattie

Maureen Beattie and Forbes Masson

Maureen Beattie and Ailsa Davidson

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