NEW AMERICA THEATRE FESTIVAL OF LONDON to Make Debut at Globe Road Theatre

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Globe Road Theatre will present the inaugural New America Theatre Festival of London, bringing together seven American Playwrights and a company of London-based directors and performers for one electric evening of theatr on July 5.

What is America? What does it contain? Contradiction. Reinvention. Violence. Idealism. Family. Fantasy. Multitudes.

There is no single American story. Celebratory, critical, contradictory and deeply personal, we invite London audiences to encounter the breadth of America through its freshest playwrights abroad, marking the Quarter (Life Crisis) of a Millennium of USA.

The festival continues Globe Road Theatre's mission to make the global local, creating exchange between International Artists, London audiences, and distinctive theatrical voices. Join our theatrical community.

Featured Plays

The featured plays are How to Make an American Son, written by Christopher Oscar Peña; The Taming, written by Lauren Gunderson; One For Five, written by Emma Denson; Sestercentennial, written by Arif Silverman; Publife, written by Caroline Davis; The End is Here, written by Annaise Gralpois; and Alala and the Scarman, written by Silma Sierra Berreda.

The festival is directed by Mark Diaz, Julia Sopher, Arif Silverman, and Emma Denson. The cast includes Tahiris Adames, MJ Coldiron, Chaya Gonzales, Kenndrick Horton, Stian Jebsen, Gulin Langbroek, Emmanuel Larreola, Chloe-Gene Lateulere, Jolie LeBell, Keith LeBlanc, Sophie Lengliner, and Eszter Patakfalvi.

The festival is produced by Globe Road Theatre and Mark Diaz.

Event Information

The New America Theatre Festival of London will be presented by Globe Road Theatre on Sunday 5 July 2026 at The Reliance, 336 Old Street, Shoreditch, London EC1V 9DR. The upstairs venue has no lift access. Doors open at 5.30 p.m., performances begin at 6.30 p.m., the running time is approximately 60 minutes, and the pub will remain open until late.

Tickets are free with advance RSVP. Reserve tickets through Eventbrite or direct.

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