Video: TAP FACTORY Tap Dance Show Releases Trailer For UK Tour

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A new promotional video for the UK tour of TAP FACTORY has been posted by ATG Tickets, offering audiences a look at the touring production as it continues its run across the United Kingdom.

TAP FACTORY is a high-energy tap dance show built around the rhythms and sounds of a working factory floor. The production combines precision tap choreography with industrial staging, creating a percussive performance driven entirely by the cast's footwork and physical performance rather than a conventional musical theatre narrative.

The show is currently touring UK venues, with tickets available through ATG Tickets. ATG, one of the UK's leading theatre groups, has been promoting a number of touring productions this season, including BARNUM starring Matt Rawle and the UK and Ireland tour of ANNIE.

Further tour dates and venue information for TAP FACTORY are available via the ATG Tickets website.

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