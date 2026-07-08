Video: TAP FACTORY Tap Dance Show Releases Trailer For UK Tour
The tap dance spectacular is currently on tour across the UK.
A new promotional video for the UK tour of TAP FACTORY has been posted by ATG Tickets, offering audiences a look at the touring production as it continues its run across the United Kingdom.
TAP FACTORY is a high-energy tap dance show built around the rhythms and sounds of a working factory floor. The production combines precision tap choreography with industrial staging, creating a percussive performance driven entirely by the cast's footwork and physical performance rather than a conventional musical theatre narrative.
The show is currently touring UK venues, with tickets available through ATG Tickets. ATG, one of the UK's leading theatre groups, has been promoting a number of touring productions this season, including BARNUM starring Matt Rawle and the UK and Ireland tour of ANNIE.
Further tour dates and venue information for TAP FACTORY are available via the ATG Tickets website.
|
SALMO at Electric Ballroom - London
Electric Ballroom (11/30-11/30)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Gordon Craig Theatre (6/04-6/04)
|
The Go-Between
St George’s Theatre (8/20-8/20)
|
Thursday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, August 2026
Comedy Carnival Covent Garden (8/13-8/13)
|
CRUCIFIED BARBARA downstairs at The Dome - London
The Dome (11/07-11/07)
|
EYES at The Black Heart - London
The Black Heart (10/13-10/13)
|
ALLEGAEON x GOROD at The Underworld - London
The Underworld (9/13-9/13)
|
Disneys Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert - Film with Live Orchestra
Symphony Hall (12/09-12/09)
|
Trainspotting The Musical: Arches Bar Champagne Experience
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall (10/30-10/31)
|
The Signalman
The valley of Rocks (7/17-9/04)