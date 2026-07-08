HAM by Hotter Project to Preview at Soho Theatre Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe Run

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Speakerphone Productions and Soho Theatre will present the premiere of HAM by Hotter Project which will preview on Tuesday 28 July 2026 at Soho Theatre ahead of its run at Summerhall Arts, Old Lab from 6 August – 30 August 2026 at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. HAM will also be performed for one night only at The Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre, Birmingham on Friday 25 September 2026.

A grief-stricken vegan seeks revenge for the death of a pig. First, he thinks for a long time. Second, he blames his mother. Finally, he wreaks the ultimate vengeance... by putting on a play. HAM is a kinky eco-hijacking of Shakespeare’s Hamlet about meat, madness and the power of shame. The 'vividly, viscerally alive' (The Guardian) Hotter Project twists this high-brow tragedy into a sordid wrestle between a vegan and a sausage-lover. As we hurtle towards the end of humankind, every one of us must decide: to eat, or not to eat? Is that the question?

Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, co-founders of Hotter Project said, “We are thrilled to be debuting our first ever adaptation at Edinburgh Fringe this year. This one-off night at the historical Old Joint Stock will be a chance for Birmingham audiences to get a taste of this kinky, provocative, climate-conscious version of Hamlet. Hamlet – morally correct, self-righteous and privileged as he is – makes the perfect stereotypical vegan. We hope HAM will encourage accountability and have you debating to eat or not to eat.”

Hotter Project first debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with HOTTER in 2017 which had three sell-out runs and toured across the UK. Their previous productions also include FITTER and The Last Show Before We Die. HAM sees them return to the Fringe with a newly devised piece. Hotter Project are also part of this year’s Shedinburgh’s season with a one-night only performance of An Evening with Hotter Project – a special compilation of their previous work.

Directed by Ursula Martinez with set and costume design by Rūta Irbīte, lighting design by David Doyle, sound design by Tom Foskett-Barnes and movement by Abbi Greenland.

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