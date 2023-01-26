Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Katie Redford's TAPPED Will Embark On UK Tour

The tour runs 9 May – 27 May 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Bethany Cooper Productions and Theatre503 have announced the UK tour of Katie Redford's Tapped. Following a successful run at Theatre503 with Katie Redford receiving an OFFIE nomination for Most Promising New Playwright. The production opens at the Courtyard Theatre, in Hereford on 10 May 2023, before touring to Peterborough, Bolton, Hull, Scarborough, Kendal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Rugby, Norfolk, Colchester, Wolverhampton, Bath and concluding in Guilford at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on 27 May 2023.

Tapped was written as a response to the resurgence of the self-help dialogue, now deeply embedded in today's online culture, highlighting that positive jargon is ultimately meaningless without real human connection.

Playwright Katie Redford said today: "I'm so excited about Tapped going on a UK tour. It's a play that celebrates community, regionality and hope, so I really hope it resonates with audiences (at some very exciting theatre venues!) across the regions."

Tapped is a heart-warming comedy that explores the importance of connection, fulfilment and (lack of) hope. In Stapleford aka Stabbo, we meet Gavi, Jen and Dawn at an amateur self-help group who all share one commonality: they're desperate for escapism. Tapped is a witty and sensitive portrayal of managing mental health within a family, highlighting the barriers we put up in order to put on a brave face, whilst having those all-important lightbulb moments, like realising Aldi really does sell everything.

A play about eating too many biscuits, missed opportunities, big dreams in small places and how the idea of change is far easier said than done.


Gavi wants to inspire his community. Which is tricky when everyone would prefer to just stay at home and watch Bake Off. Adamant to succeed, he starts hosting motivational meetings from his garage for his fellow Co-op colleagues. With the help of daily mantras, goal setting and repeatedly listening to Spandau Ballet, he believes he can change their lives for the better. However, when the only two attendees are bickering mother and daughter Dawn and Jen, it's not quite the enlightening experience they all thought it would be. Dawn wants more from life, Jen wants a brand-new life and Gavi just wants Jen in his life; but there's only so much 'positive visualisation' they can all do before simply facing up to the painful reality of what's really going on.

Katie Redford is a BAFTA Award winning writer & performer from Nottingham and a BBC Comedy writers room alumni. Tapped was her debut play for stage premiering at Theatre 503, where she received an Offie nomination for Most Promising Playwright. Her other works include Christmas Wings (2022) Yellow Lips (2021) and Ghosted (2018).

Tour Dates

Courtyard Theatre, Hereford

10 May 2023

Box Office: 0207 739 6868 / thecourtyard.org.uk

The Key Theatre, Peterborough

11 May 2023

Box Office: 01733 852992 / keytheatre-peterborough.com

The Octagon, Bolton

12 May 2023

Box Office: 01204 520661 / octagonbolton.co.uk

Hull Truck Theatre, Hull

13 May 2023

Box Office: 01482 323638 / hulltruck.co.uk

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

16 May 2023

Box Office: 01723 370541 / sjt.uk.com

Brewery Arts, Kendal

18 May 2023

Box Office: 01539 725133 / breweryarts.co.uk

Northern Stage, Newcastle

19 May 2023

Box Office: 0191 230 5151 / northernstage.co.uk

Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham

20 May 2023

Box Office: 0115 941 9419 / nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Macready Theatre, Rugby

21 May 2023

Box Office: 01788 556203 / macreadytheatre.co.uk

Wells Maltings, Norfolk

23 May 2023

Box Office: 01328 710885 / wellsmaltings.org.uk

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

24 May 2023

Box Office: 01206 573948 / mercurytheatre.co.uk

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

25 May 2023

Box Office: 01902 321 321 / wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre

Theatre Royal Bath, Bath

26 May 2023

Box Office: 01225 448844 / theatreroyal.org.uk

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guilford

27 May 2023
Box Office: 01483 440000 / yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



Londons Studio 338 Announces 10th-Year Birthday Celebrations Photo
London's Studio 338 Announces 10th-Year Birthday Celebrations
Studio 338 is a venue like no other. Its evolution over the last decade has been a rollercoaster ride that has seen the team behind it put their hearts and souls - plus major investment - into every single detail.
Cast Announced For THE CHILDREN Alongside Imogen Stubbs at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo
Cast Announced For THE CHILDREN Alongside Imogen Stubbs at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
The cast has been announced for Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds' much-anticipated upcoming production of The Children, alongside the previously announced Imogen Stubbs.  Lucy Kirkwood's post-apocalyptic drama was hailed by The Guardian as one of the top three plays in their 'Best Theatre Shows of the 21st Century', following two retired nuclear scientists whose isolated life by the sea is disrupted by an old friend with a frightening request. 
New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dances WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Inter Photo
New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Internationally This Spring
As the company enters its 10th birthday year, Second Hand Dance is starting out 2023 on the move with new dates for its popular touring show We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a celebratory dance experience for the very young (aged 0-3) and their grown-ups. 
Emily Wilson Adds New Dates at the Soho Theatre Photo
Emily Wilson Adds New Dates at the Soho Theatre
Edinburgh Comedy Awards Newcomer Nominee Emily Wilson has announced new dates at the Soho Theatre, after her first run earlier in January this year was a total sell-out.

Barn Theatre Announces 2023 Appointments & UpdatesBarn Theatre Announces 2023 Appointments & Updates
January 25, 2023

Barn Theatre has announced details of new appointments and initiatives for the year ahead, including a return to the digital work that the Barn became famous for during the pandemic, alongside a full 2023 Built by Barn season of live work.
Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next MonthNorthern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month
January 25, 2023

​​​​​​​Northern Ballet's well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, begins it's national tour next month. The bite-sized ballet will open at at Northern Ballet's home, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre next month, before visiting 25 venues nationally.
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington HippodromeUkrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome
January 25, 2023

For the first time ever the Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK and visiting Darlington Hippodrome in March with two of the most powerful operas of all time. 
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHTNew Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
January 24, 2023

timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical PlayRicky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play
January 24, 2023

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
