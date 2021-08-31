Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns For Autumn Tour, West End Run, and Festive Seasons

Freckle Productions have announced that Stick Man, based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, will return to the stage this Autumn and Winter with more dates than you can shake a stick at!

Stick Man leaves the family tree this weekend to embark on a 3-month UK Tour, opening at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham on Saturday 4 September.

Then on Saturday 23 October, Stick Man returns to Leicester Square Theatre for its 10th annual West End season, playing for 10 weeks until Monday 3 January.

And finally, Stick Man will play three more Festive Seasons, coming to The Lowry, Salford from Tuesday 30 November to Sunday 9 January 2022, the Minerva Theatre, Chichester from Friday 10 to Friday 24 December, and Birmingham Town Hall from Sunday 26 December to Sunday 9 January 2022.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas? This delightful adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2018 Stick Man celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) and music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre).

The cast for the Autumn Tour and the Chichester and Birmingham seasons features Tyler Ephraim as Stick Man, Clair Gleave as Stick Lady Love and Lawrence Cole as Actor-Musician. The cast for Leicester Square Theatre features Richard Chalk-Iles as Stick Man, Safeena Ladha as Stick Lady Love and Elliott Rennie as Actor-Musician. The cast for The Lowry, Salford features Jordan Louis-Fernand as Stick Man, Alice Imelda as Stick Lady Love and Jonathan Ainscough as Actor-Musician.

Running time: 55 minutes

Suitable for all ages.

Learn more at www.StickManLive.com.

Performance Dates:

Saturday 23 October 2021 - Monday 3 January 2022

LEICESTER SQUARE THEATRE

6 Leicester Place, London, WC2H 7BX,

Tickets: From £19

Box Office: www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 0207 734 2222

ON SALE NOW

Friday 10 - Friday 24 December 2021

CHICHESTER FESTIVAL THEATRE

Oaklands Park, Chichester, PO19 6AP

Tickets: £16

Box Office: www.cft.org.uk / 01243 781 312

ON SALE 18 SEPTEMBER 2021

Sunday 26 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022

BIRMINGHAM TOWN HALL

Victoria Square, Birmingham, B3 3DQ

Tickets: £13

Box Office: www.bmusic.co.uk/event/stick-man-live-on-stage / 0121 289 6333

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 30 November 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022

THE LOWRY, SALFORD

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

Tickets: From £19

Box Office: www.thelowry.com/whats-on/stick-man / 0343 208 6000

ON SALE NOW

Tour Dates:

Saturday 4 - Sunday 5 September 2021

The Capitol, Horsham

Box Office: www.thecapitolhorsham.com

Tuesday 7 - Wednesday 8 September 2021

Queen's Hall Arts Centre, Hexham

Box Office: www.queenshall.co.uk

Friday 10 - Sunday 12 September 2021

Darlington Hippodrome

Box Office: www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Monday 13 - Tuesday 14 September 2021

Tyne Theatre, Newcastle

Box Office: www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

Friday 17 - Sunday 19 September 2021

The Haymarket, Basingstoke

Box Office: www.anvilarts.org.uk

Friday 24 - Sunday 26 September 2021

The Octagon Theatre, Yeovil

Box Office: www.octagon-theatre.co.uk

Monday 27 September 2021

The Brewhouse, Taunton

Box Office: www.thebrewhouse.net

Saturday 2 - Sunday 3 October 2021

Leeds Town Hall

Box Office: www.leedstownhall.co.uk

Saturday 9 - Sunday 10 October 2021

Assembly Halls, Tunbridge Wells

Box Office: www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 12 - Wednesday 13 October 2021

Alban Arena, St Albans

Box Office: www.alban-arena.co.uk

Friday 15 - Saturday 16 October 2021

Southend Palace Theatre

Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Sunday 17 - Tuesday 19 October 2021

Redgrave Theatre, Bristol

Box Office: www.redgravetheatre.com

Friday 22 - Sunday 24 October 2021

Oxford Playhouse

Box Office: www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Tuesday 26 - Wednesday 27 October 2021

Liverpool Everyman Theatre

Box Office: www.everymanplayhouse.com

Thursday 28 October 2021

Winchester Theatre Royal

Box Office: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Saturday 30 - Sunday 31 October 2021

Exeter Northcott

Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

Tuesday 2 - Thursday 4 November 2021

The Radlett Centre

Box Office: www.radlettcentre.co.uk

Friday 5 - Sunday 6 November 2021

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.com

Sunday 7 November 2021

New Theatre, Peterborough

Box Office: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Saturday 13 November 2021

The Core Theatre, Solihull

Box Office: www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk

Sunday 14 November 2021

King George's Hall, Blackburn

Box Office: www.bwdvenues.com

Friday 19 - Saturday 20 November 2021

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Box Office: www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Monday 22 - Tuesday 23 November 2021

Crewe Lyceum

Box Office: www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Wednesday 24 - Thursday 25 November 2021

Grimsby Auditorium

Box Office: www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Friday 26 - Saturday 27 November 2021

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre

Box Office: www.lpac.co.uk

Monday 29 - Tuesday 30 November 2021

Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Box Office: www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Saturday 4 - Sunday 5 December 2021

The Gulbenkian, Canterbury

Box Office: www.thegulbenkian.co.uk

Wednesday 8 - Thursday 9 December 2021

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

Box Office: www.dlwp.com