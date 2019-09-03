Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns For 10th Anniversary UK Tour
Stick Man is leaving his family tree and heading back out on tour this week! Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Stick Man returns for an Autumn tour, opening at Edinburgh King's Theatre this Friday 6 September, to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the production. Full tour schedule attached.
But what starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? Packed full of puppetry, live music and funky moves, Stick Man is a touching, funny and utterly original adaptation that will delight all ages.
Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold millions of copies and have been translated into over 40 languages.
Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2018 the book celebrated its 10th anniversary, and this year the stage production also turns ten.
Stick Man is produced by Freckle Productions, who have brought many of Julia Donaldson's books to the stage including Zog, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat. It has original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) with design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tours) and music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre). It is directed by Elin Schofield with musical direction by Alex Tosh. The cast features Jamie Coles as Stick Man, Georgina Duncan as Stick Lady Love and Paddy Duff as Actor Musician.
Friday 6 - Sunday 8 September 2019
Edinburgh King's Theatre
Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com
Tuesday 10 - Thursday 12 September 2019
Exeter Northcott Theatre
Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk
Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 September 2019
Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
Box Office: www.octagon-theatre.co.uk
Friday 20 - Sunday 22 September 2019
Gala Theatre, Durham
Box Office: www.galadurham.co.uk
Wednesday 25 September 2019
The Playhouse, Weston Super-Mare
Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre
Saturday 28 - Sunday 29 September 2019
The Place, Telford
Box Office: www.theplacetelford.com
Tuesday 1 - Wednesday 2 October 2019
The Swan Theatre, Worcester
Box Office: www.worcesterlive.co.uk
Friday 4 - Saturday 5 October 2019
King George's Hall, Blackburn
Box Office: www.kinggeorgeshall.com
Sunday 6 - Monday 7 October 2019
New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
Box Office: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Tuesday 8 - Wednesday 9 October 2019
The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre
Friday 11 - Sunday 13 October 2019
Palace Theatre, Southend
Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk
Tuesday 15 - Wednesday 16 October 2019
Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone
Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Hazlitt-Theatre
Friday 18 October 2019
Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre
Box Office: www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
Saturday 19 October 2019
The Atkinson, Southport
Box Office: www.theatkinson.co.uk
Sunday 20 October 2019
Middlesbrough Theatre
Box Office: www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk
Monday 21 - Wednesday 23 October 2019
St George's Hall, Bradford
Box Office: www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
Thursday 24 - Friday 25 October 2019
Waterside, Sale
Box Office: www.watersidearts.org
Saturday 26 - Wednesday 30 October 2019
Oxford Playhouse
Box Office: www.oxfordplayhouse.com
Thursday 31 October - Saturday 2 November 2019
Derby Theatre
Box Office: www.derbytheatre.co.uk
Thursday 7 - Saturday 9 November 2019
Hull New Theatre
Box Office: www.hulltheatres.co.uk
Sunday 10 November 2019
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield
Box Office: www.thelbt.org
Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 November 2019
Queen's Hall, Hexham
Box Office: www.queenshall.co.uk
Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 November 2019
Margate Theatre Royal
Box Office: www.margate-live.com
Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 December 2019
Brighton Theatre Royal
Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton
Thursday 12 - Tuesday 31 December 2019
Berry Theatre, Hedge End
Box Office: www.theberrytheatre.co.uk