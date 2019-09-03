Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns For 10th Anniversary UK Tour

Stick Man is leaving his family tree and heading back out on tour this week! Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Stick Man returns for an Autumn tour, opening at Edinburgh King's Theatre this Friday 6 September, to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the production. Full tour schedule attached.

But what starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? Packed full of puppetry, live music and funky moves, Stick Man is a touching, funny and utterly original adaptation that will delight all ages.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold millions of copies and have been translated into over 40 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2018 the book celebrated its 10th anniversary, and this year the stage production also turns ten.

Stick Man is produced by Freckle Productions, who have brought many of Julia Donaldson's books to the stage including Zog, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat. It has original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) with design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tours) and music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre). It is directed by Elin Schofield with musical direction by Alex Tosh. The cast features Jamie Coles as Stick Man, Georgina Duncan as Stick Lady Love and Paddy Duff as Actor Musician.

Friday 6 - Sunday 8 September 2019

Edinburgh King's Theatre

Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com

Tuesday 10 - Thursday 12 September 2019

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 September 2019

Octagon Theatre, Yeovil

Box Office: www.octagon-theatre.co.uk

Friday 20 - Sunday 22 September 2019

Gala Theatre, Durham

Box Office: www.galadurham.co.uk

Wednesday 25 September 2019

The Playhouse, Weston Super-Mare

Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre

Saturday 28 - Sunday 29 September 2019

The Place, Telford

Box Office: www.theplacetelford.com

Tuesday 1 - Wednesday 2 October 2019

The Swan Theatre, Worcester

Box Office: www.worcesterlive.co.uk

Friday 4 - Saturday 5 October 2019

King George's Hall, Blackburn

Box Office: www.kinggeorgeshall.com

Sunday 6 - Monday 7 October 2019

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Box Office: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Tuesday 8 - Wednesday 9 October 2019

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

Friday 11 - Sunday 13 October 2019

Palace Theatre, Southend

Box Office: www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Tuesday 15 - Wednesday 16 October 2019

Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone

Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Hazlitt-Theatre

Friday 18 October 2019

Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre

Box Office: www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Saturday 19 October 2019

The Atkinson, Southport

Box Office: www.theatkinson.co.uk

Sunday 20 October 2019

Middlesbrough Theatre

Box Office: www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

Monday 21 - Wednesday 23 October 2019

St George's Hall, Bradford

Box Office: www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Thursday 24 - Friday 25 October 2019

Waterside, Sale

Box Office: www.watersidearts.org

Saturday 26 - Wednesday 30 October 2019

Oxford Playhouse

Box Office: www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Thursday 31 October - Saturday 2 November 2019

Derby Theatre

Box Office: www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Thursday 7 - Saturday 9 November 2019

Hull New Theatre

Box Office: www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Sunday 10 November 2019

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Box Office: www.thelbt.org

Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 November 2019

Queen's Hall, Hexham

Box Office: www.queenshall.co.uk

Saturday 16 - Sunday 17 November 2019

Margate Theatre Royal

Box Office: www.margate-live.com

Thursday 5 - Saturday 7 December 2019

Brighton Theatre Royal

Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton

Thursday 12 - Tuesday 31 December 2019

Berry Theatre, Hedge End

Box Office: www.theberrytheatre.co.uk





