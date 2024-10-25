Jules Buckley to Present CHRISTMAS: A CELEBRATION OF ARETHA FRANKLIN At Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off the back of his acclaimed collaboration with Florence Welch at the BBC Proms, Grammy Award-winning conductor and arranger Jules Buckley returns to the Royal Albert Hall this December for a special holiday event. On 12 December 2024, Buckley and his orchestra will present Jules Buckley's Christmas: A Celebration of Aretha Franklin, paying tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul with a festive twist. Tickets are on sale now.

Following the success of his sold-out 2022 Queen of Soul Prom, Buckley will once again honour the timeless music of Aretha Franklin. This year's performance will add a festive flair, with exquisite arrangements of Franklin's classics alongside beloved Christmas songs. Joining Buckley on stage will be acclaimed singer Sheléa, who will take centre stage as the evening's soloist. A protégée of Quincy Jones, Sheléa has collaborated with Buckley on several notable projects, including a tribute to Jones' 90th birthday alongside Stevie Wonder.

The evening will also feature Vula's Chorale and a full gospel choir, led by Vula Malinga bringing added depth and energy to the celebration. The combination of Sheléa's powerhouse vocals, the choir, and Buckley's orchestra promises to immerse audiences in the magic of Aretha Franklin's greatest hits, like 'Respect' and 'Say A Little Prayer' mixed with the warmth and spirit of the holiday season honouring the queen of soul.

This Christmas concert follows Jules Buckley's widely praised collaboration with Florence Welch at the 2024 BBC Proms, where they celebrated the 15th anniversary of Florence + The Machine's iconic debut album, Lungs. The Symphony of Lungs concert received glowing reviews, and the live album is set to be released digitally on 25 October 2024 and physically on 14 March 2025. The performance, which was broadcast on BBC Two, is currently available on BBC iPlayer.

With 5 Stars across the board, The Times hailed the Proms performance as "unforgettable," highlighting how Buckley and Welch "channelled spirits and danced with them." The Guardian noted how his orchestral arrangements allowed Welch's voice to shine, while the BBC praised the way the music amplified the bold impact of Lungs on popular music. Rolling Stone UK lauded Buckley's orchestral vision, underscoring the "bewildering magic" of Welch's work and cementing his status as a trailblazer in modern orchestral collaborations.

Reflecting on the performance, Buckley remarked: "I've performed at the Royal Albert Hall many times over the years, and the energy and atmosphere were insanely electric. I'm really excited to see the result of so much work from so many great people. Lungs stands the test of time as one of the greatest records of recent years, and to help Florence realise this orchestral vision has been a dream for all of us involved."

Grammy award-winning conductor, composer, arranger and producer, Jules Buckley's work redefines the traditional orchestral sound. As the middle-man between artist and orchestra, Buckley works closely with non-classical artists to create bespoke, pioneering productions, collaborating on live and recorded projects with artists including Quincy Jones, Jon Hopkins, Stevie Wonder, Paul Weller, Lianne La Havas, Anoushka Shankar, Jacob Collier, Michael Kiwanuka, Moses Sumney, and Father John Misty.​

Internationally, Jules holds positions as Chief Conductor of Metropole Orkest (NL) and Creative Artist In Association with The BBC Symphony Orchestra (UK), and also appears regularly with The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Centre (DC).

Event Details:

Jules Buckley's Christmas: A Celebration of Aretha Franklin

Date: 12 December 2024

Venue: Royal Albert Hall, London

Special Guest: Sheléa

Featuring: Jules Buckley and his Orchestra with Vula's Chorale and a full gospel choir

Tickets are available now at www.royalalberthall.com.

