Josh Widdicombe Extends His 'Bit Much...' Stand-up Tour Into Spring 2020

Josh Widdicombe, the guy everyone can do an impression of, is back with a brand new stand up tour. A show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world. Bit much? Fine, it'll be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Josh's Bit Much...tour began on the 3rd October 2019 with a sold-out show in York and the rest of the dates have been met by exceptional demand, so now he is adding a further run of UK shows taking the tour in to spring 2020.

Tickets for the new dates are on general sale from Friday 11th October at 10am. Final tickets for his autumn 2019 dates Bit Much...are on sale now and available from www.joshwiddicombe.com. Please find full dates and listings information below.

Josh is one of the most in demand live comedians of recent years with four critically acclaimed solo UK tours and numerous international comedy festival appearances under his belt. Bit Much... is his biggest tour to date.

Josh is best known as co-host of the triple BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS award winning show The Last Leg on Channel 4. With 17 critically acclaimed series under their belts Josh, alongside co-hosts Adam Hills and Alex Brooker, have been praised for their reaction and topical coverage of the weeks most harrowing of news stories, as well as their ability to open up the conversations surrounding disability through their coverage of the Paralympic Games and beyond. The Last Leg returns to Channel 4 on Friday nights at 10pm later this month for their 18th series!

Josh has made a number of other notable TV appearances including three series of his critically-acclaimed BBC sitcom JOSH which he created and starred in, team captain on BBC Two's Insert Name Here as well as regular appearances on BBC's Two's QI, BBC One's Have I Got News For You, Sky One's A League of Their Own and on Dave's Taskmaster (winner of series 1 plus crowned the Champions of Champions ultimate winner in 2017).

Josh also hosts his own hugely successful 90's football podcast Quickly Kevin, Will He Score? alongside Chris Scull and Michael Marden.

Early 2019 saw Josh return to Dave to host the brand new comedy panel show Hypothetical alongside fellow comedian James Acaster. Hypothetical tests two teams of comedians on their ability to deal with a series of ridiculous hypothetical scenarios. Hypothetical will return to Dave for a second series early in 2020.





