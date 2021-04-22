Join Hayley Tamaddon Online With The British Pantomime Academy Next Month

Star of Stage and Screen Hayley Tamaddon will host an online talk with the British Pantomime Academy as part of their programming for May. Hayley will share her experiences from appearing on both stage and TV, along with knowledge and insight into her career as a professional Artiste. This is a great opportunity for those who want to learn more and take advice about moving into the professional world of show biz.

Hayley Tamaddon is best known for her roles in Coronation street, Emmerdale and Shameless, also winning the fifth series of Dancing on Ice in 2010, Her vast stage career has seen her star in hit UK touring shows including Grease, A Chorus Line, Boogie Nights, Mamma Mia! Fame, The Rocky Horror Show ,Spamalot and Everybodys talking about Jamie whilst also starring in numerous pantomimes across the UK.

Hayley says "I'm very excited to be doing a talk for the BPA.. I've done so many pantos in my time I've lost count! And I've loved them all. So looking forward to sharing my stories and knowledge with all the students!"

The British Pantomime Academy was founded in 2019 bringing workshops and courses to students of all ages. with more that the majority of attendees going on to achieve professional work in pantomime or on stage and TV within the year. In 2020 with Covid restrictions halting physical workshops these were taken online to great success. Each month Core workshops are available along with one off Masterclasses with celebrity names from across the world of showbiz.

Kev Orkian Founder and CEO of The British Pantomime Academy says "Hayley is a true star of stage and screen who will offer our students real insight into what it takes to pursue a career in theatre and TV, we're delighted for her to join us in May for this one off unique talk "

British pantomime academy workshops are open to students of all ages. To book your place on this or any other workshop just visit www.britishpantomimeacademy.com