John Cardoza and More Join MOMENT BY MOMENT Musical Film
The film features cast members from HAMILTON, SIX, and other West End productions.
Future Spotlight Productions have announced the full cast and creative team for brand-new musical feature film Moment by Moment, bringing together interwoven stories of ten strangers in New York City through a contemporary song cycle.
Directed by founder of Future Spotlight Productions Louis Rayneau the film reimagines composer Alexander Sage Oyen's (Outlaws; Archies Final Project, Roam: A Musical) evocative score to the screen, exploring the relationships, ambitions and anxieties that lie beneath everyday encounters. Premiering at Genesis Cinema this autumn, Moment by Moment brings these unforgettable original songs to UK screens, followed by a US screening.
In a major addition to the film, Broadway star John Cardoza (The Notebook, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, North American Tour and Broadway; JD in Heathers) will perform its end-credit song, bringing Moment by Moment to a powerful musical close. Cardoza made his Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the original cast of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theatre and has since built an impressive career spanning some of the world's most celebrated musicals.
First presented in concert at New York's 54 Below in 2013, Moment by Moment now becomes a feature-length musical film, bringing a wealth of musical talent and new writing to the screen, using the intimacy of film to challenge conventions of live performance. Olivier Award winner Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Aldwych Theatre) joins the cast as Allie, alongside Chloe Saracco (Death Note: The Musical, Barbican Theatre; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Into the Woods, Bridge Theatre) as Isabela; Olivier Award nominee Cleve September (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre; The Little Big Things, Soho Place) as Austin; Collette Guitart (SIX The Musical, Arts Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre; Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre) as Faye; and Olivier Award nominee Jarnéia Richard-Noel (SIX The Musical, Arts Theatre and Lyric Theatre; Play On!, UK tour) as Dionne. Audiences can now watch their official trailer and pre-order the film via the VHX ahead of its release this Autumn.
Completing the principal cast is Jordan Donnelly (The Choir of Man, Arts Theatre; The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, UK tour) as Charlie; Katie Tonkinson (The Greatest Showman, Bristol Hippodrome; Bat Out of Hell, London Peacock Theatre) as Lydia; singer-songwriter and The Voice UK 2024 semi-finalist Lois Gay, making her professional acting debut as Tina; May Tether (Heathers, Soho Place and UK tour; Taboo, London Palladium) as Heather; and Ross Harmon (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre; Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Tommy.
The rest of the ensemble features Bohan Baker, George Bowskill, Ziki Buswell, Marcus Chrisostomou, Robert Donnelly, Ella Goodie, Sammy Herbert, Maisie Kennedy, Rosie Napper, Antonia Tom-Dollar and Ethan Vijn. Across interwoven songs and stories, the film follows its strangers through the heightened inner worlds they rarely reveal – music and movement turn everyday encounters into vivid dream and nightmare sequences.
Director Louis Rayneau reunites with choreographer Rachel Sargent following the award-winning musical film In Pieces, which was later adapted for the outdoor stage at the Turbine Theatre on the Jetty. They are joined by Musical Director and Supervisor Robert Bannon; Directors of Photography James Anthony and Lyndon Brown; sound team Charlie Stace and Saahil Arora; mixing and mastering engineer Ross Harmon, with additional mastering at Abbey Road Studios; Casting Director Sarah Jane Price Casting; Hair and Makeup Artist Kailey Walker; and assistants Nichol Kelly, Kathryn O'Neill, Lou Maddocks and Niamh Donnelly.
Writer Alexander Sage Oyen comments, 'Moment by Moment began as a concert at 54 Below in 2013, starring and made possible by close friends and collaborators who helped me fall in love with creating musicals. It is so incredibly special for me to be here over a decade later with a new group of collaborators (who have become such friends) creating something new, fresh, and unexpected with these songs. Revisiting these songs, arrangements, and orchestrations has been such a fruitful experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Louis Rayneau and everyone at Future Spotlight Productions who have made this film possible."
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Blue | Glas
The Roses Theatre (11/05-11/05)
|
Another Christmas Carol
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/27-11/27)
|
La La Land in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/31-12/31)
|
Casino Royale in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/30-12/30)
|
Swan Lake presented by Imperial Classical Ballet
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/17-10/17)
|
Jack the Ripper Theatre show - Budleigh Salterton
Budleigh Salterton Public Hall (12/05-12/05)
|
Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience
East Riddlesden Hall (12/04-12/23)
|
London Community Gospel Choir at Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/16-12/16)
|
Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/17-12/18)
|
World of Warcraft®: 20 Years of Music (12) with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
The Royal Albert Hall (10/25-10/25)