Joel Montague Will Lead HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL at Leeds Playhouse

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Leeds Playhouse has announced that acclaimed West End performer Joel Montague will star as The Grinch in Artistic Director Tom Wright's inaugural production of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, playing in the Playhouse's epic Quarry Theatre from 19 November 2026 – 16 January 2027.

One of the UK's most celebrated musical theatre performers, Joel is known for scene-stealing and comedic performances in major productions including Hamilton, where he played King George III, Waitress, Elf The Musical, Falsettos, Funny Girl, School of Rock and Chicago.

With his trademark comic timing, magnetic stage presence and exceptional musical theatre credentials, Joel is set to bring Dr. Seuss' iconic festive villain to life for Leeds audiences this Christmas.

Joel Montague said: “Getting to play The Grinch is an absolute dream for me. As a lifelong fan of Dr Seuss, the iconic character and Jim Carrey's unforgettable performance, I'm thrilled to bring The Grinch to Leeds this Christmas. This is such a fun, heart-warming story for audiences of all ages, and I can't wait to spend the festive season causing mischief in Who-ville and across Leeds. Don't miss out on all the fun!”

Director Tom Wright said: “Joel is a phenomenal talent, and I can't wait to see what he brings to such a beloved, mischievous character. Having him lead this production reflects the ambition we want to see across our stages: a home for nationally recognised artists as well as the exceptional talent based right here in Leeds and Yorkshire.”

Produced in association with Running Subway, this brand-new UK production follows its record-breaking Broadway success and promises to transport audiences to the whimsical world of Who-ville for a magical Christmas adventure. Featuring a book and music by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason, this spectacular production brings Dr. Seuss' beloved story to life with unforgettable songs, festive fun and plenty of heart.

A festive treat for all ages, the musical hailed by the New York Times as 'joyously wicked and funny' and '100 times better than any bedtime story' is bursting with heart, laughter, and Christmas spirit.

Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is part of Artistic Director Tom Wright's ambitious and celebratory inaugural season at Leeds Playhouse.

The programme opens with a new production and the first major revival in over a decade of August Wilson's Fences, co-produced by Leeds Playhouse, Headlong, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and HOME Manchester, followed by the regional premiere of Peanut Butter and Blueberries, the debut play by Leeds playwright Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, before The Grinch brings festive spectacle to the Quarry Theatre this Christmas.

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