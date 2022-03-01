Joe Pasquale Will Lead the Cast Of SOME MOTHER DO 'AVE 'EM At St Helens This Summer

The highly acclaimed UK tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Emis heading to St Helens Theatre Royal this Summer with a star-studded cast.

Comedian and actor Joe Pasquale will appear as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, with Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty.

Susie Blake returns as Frank's disapproving mother-in-law Mrs Fisher; Moray Treadwell as Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington; James Paterson as Father O'Hara; and Ben Watson as Desmond/Constable. The cast also features Nick Wray and Alice Osmanski.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em comes to St Helens Theatre Royal from Tuesday 2 August to Saturday 6 August 2022, for seven performances only. Performances are 7.30pm, with two 2.30pm matinee shows on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are on sale now.

Hilarious mishaps and DIY disasters are bringing the house down - quite literally - as Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em hits the road with Joe Pasquale at the helm of the cast.

Betty has exciting news for Frank, but he's preoccupied by possible new-found fame as a magician. With guests arriving for dinner and crossed wires all round, priceless misunderstandings are on the menu.

Based on the 1970s classic TV comedy by Ray Allen and directed by the award-winning Guy Unsworth, Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em is the ultimate feel-good night out, washed down with lashings of nostalgia and Mother's prune wine.

The 2022 UK Tour is produced by Limelight Productions, it opens late March in Stevenage before touring nationwide throughout Spring and Summer, arriving in St Helens in early August. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor, and choreography by Jenny Arnold.

Joe Pasquale is a firm TV and stage favourite, and has delighted audiences with his stand-up tours for more than 30 years. He has continued to win legions of fans appearing in all manner of entertainment from New Faces, Spamalot and The Producers, and was crowned King Of The Jungle in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here. A man of many talents - Joe has qualified as a pilot, and has also taken up boxing and running.

Sarah Earnshaw's theatre credits include Yes, Prime Minister (Theatre Clwyd); The Argument (Theatre Royal Bath); The Nightingales (Theatre Royal Bath and UK Tour); Nativity! The Musical (Birmingham Rep and UK Tour); Spamalot (Playhouse West End and UK Tour); Wicked (Apollo Victoria, part of the original West End cast); and The Royal Variety Performance.

Susie Blake regularly appeared in the TV series and comedy specials of Victoria Wood, Russ Abbot and Stanley Baxter, and is perhaps particularly loved as the Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV. She recently appeared in Silky Hotel (BBC iPlayer); Kate & Koji (Series 1 and 2, ITV); Not Going Out (BBC One); and The Real Marigold Hotel (BBC One). She played Bev Unwin in Coronation Street from 2003 to 2006 and again in 2015; and Hillary Nicholson in Mrs Brown's Boys. Films include Fierce Creatures and Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!. Theatre credits include Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Dominion Theatre and Hall For Cornwall); My Fair Lady (Grange Festival); The Mirror Crack'd (UK Tour); Grumpy Old Women Live 2 and 3, When We Are Married (West End); Pygmalion (Chichester Festival Theatre); Wicked (West End); and Noises Off (National Theatre).

Moray Treadwell recently finished filming The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix). Theatre credits include No Man's Land (UK Tour); Hysteria (National Tour for London Classic Theatre Company); The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre); The Beatles LOVE Show (Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas); Waiting For Godot (Italian tour); The Importance of Being Earnest (Vienna's English Theatre); and The Ruling Class (Frankfurt's English Theatre).

James Paterson made his London debut in the original production of The Phantom Of The Opera. During his long association with the show he played the title role when Michael Crawford was indisposed and also played M.Andre, and later became Resident Director for the national tours and the London production. Other theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard (London Coliseum); Half A Sixpence (Chichester Festival Theatre); Cats (UK and International Tour); Cinderella, Dick Whittington and Snow White (The London Palladium). James most recently appeared in Cabaret (ARTS Aberdeen). Television credits include London's Burning, Close To Home, andBirds Of A Feather.

Ben Watson is an actor, writer, director, and comedian who recently starred in Around The World In 80 Days (Blackpool Grand Theatre). He regularly performs his own solo comedy show The History Of Everything In 60 minutes. Theatre credits include Aladdin (White Rock Theatre, Hastings); I Capture The Castle (Watford Palace, Bolton Octagon, Oxford Playhouse); Blue Brothers Party (UK and Japan Tour); The Jungle Book (UK Tour); and A Midsummer Night's Dream and Comedy of Errors (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival).

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em runs at St Helens Theatre Royal between Tuesday 2 August and Saturday 6 August 2022. Tickets are on sale now, starting from £31.

Tuesday 2 August - Saturday 6 August 2022

Time: 7.30pm / 2.30pm matinee shows on Thursday and Saturday

Tickets: From £31

*All prices are inclusive of a £1 per seat booking fee. Online bookings are subject to an additional 50p per seat online processing fee.

Book online at www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com