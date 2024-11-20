Joe Murphy Appointed Artistic Director of the Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joe Murphy has been announced as the new Artistic Director of the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Joe, 39, is currently Artistic Director of the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff. His career as a stage director and creative artist includes work at The Old Vic, Shakespeare’s Globe, The Bush, Soho Theatre and the Chichester Festival Theatre. He has toured work to New York, Moscow, St Petersburg, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bengaluru (Bangalore).

During his time at the Sherman Theatre, where he has been Artistic Director since 2019, audience numbers have reached their highest ever annual levels, the theatre has staged over 18 world premieres and was nominated for The Stage’s Theatre of the Year Award and The Sky Arts Theatre Award.

Joe’s production of Tim Green’s Housemates received 5-star reviews and The Guardian went on to describe it as an “astounding story, entertainingly and movingly realised.”

Earlier, Joe was Associate Director at The Old Vic, under Matthew Warchus where he directed a new version of Woyzeck starring John Boyega, described by The Sunday Times as “tremendously impressive.” His production of Samuel Beckett’s No’s Knife was hailed by The Independent as “another extraordinary tour de force.”

Joe has also been Associate Director at the Soho Theatre in London. It was there he staged Phil Porter’s Blink, and then toured it to New York, Bengaluru (Bangalore) and around the UK. The New York Times gave it a 5-star review. Also in New York, Joe was Associate Director on the adaptations of Hilary Mantel’s novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies. Originally made as a two-parter for The RSC, on which Joe also worked, Wolf Hall went into the West End before heading to Broadway.

At The Bush, The Independent awarded his production of Nick Payne’s acclaimed Incognito 5 stars and wrote of “Joe Murphy’s fiercely lucid and involving production.” From 2010 to 2015, Joe was Artistic Director of Nabokov, a company specialising in new writing.

At The Rep, Joe will lead an artistic team which includes Madeleine Kludje, as newly appointed Deputy Artistic Director, and Iqbal Khan who is re-appointed as Associate Director.

“Birmingham Rep is a local theatre with a global reach,” Joe Murphy says. “I am absolutely thrilled to join at an exciting time for the theatre and for the city. The Rep is a powerhouse of drama, and I look forward to working with the talented team there and the community in and around Birmingham.”

Andy Street, Chair of The Rep, said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to be appointing Joe as Artistic Director. He comes to The Rep as one of the brightest young directors of his generation with an incredible track record of success. I’m confident that under his leadership The Rep will thrive artistically and connect with even more audiences and participants across the city and beyond. I’m especially pleased he will be joined by Deputy Artistic Director Madeleine Kludje and Associate Director Iqbal Khan in delivering our mission to be one of the best regional theatres in the UK and internationally and I look forward to working with the team to realise this ambition.”

Madeleine Kludje, Deputy Artistic Director, who recently directed the premiere of Swim, Aunty, Swim!, Best New Play at the 2024 UK Theatre Awards said: “I am thrilled to take on the role of Deputy Artistic Director and to work alongside new Artistic Director, Joe Murphy, to take The Rep forwards. We will continue to forefront artists, creatives and communities from across the Midlands and beyond to create fantastic work and projects and hope to carve out a new vision for the theatre that feels authentic and distinctively Rep.”

Rachael Thomas, Chief Executive of Birmingham Rep said “We are incredibly excited to have appointed a director of Joe’s talent to lead The Rep artistically. He has a palpable sense of vision for the theatre that is centred on Birmingham whilst being bold and ambitious in scale and reach. I am sure that Joe, Madeleine and Iqbal together will build upon all The Rep’s successes over the years and take it to new heights artistically. I look forward to welcoming Joe to our fantastic city and working with such a talented team.

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director, Arts Council England concluded: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe Murphy to the role of Artistic Director at Birmingham Rep. Joe’s excellent experience and reputation will be a great addition to the Rep team as they continue to realise their ambition to be a theatre for everyone in the city and beyond. Congratulations also to newly appointed Deputy Artistic Director, Madeleine Kludje, and Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, who will work with Joe, during what we are sure will be an exciting next chapter for the theatre.”

Joe will move to Birmingham when he takes up his appointment in early spring next year.

Comments