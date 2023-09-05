Joe & Helen Lycett Will Hold An Exhibition Of Their Latest Art In Collaboration With They Made This

The exhibit runs Friday 22nd September until Sunday 1st October.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Joe & Helen Lycett Will Hold An Exhibition Of Their Latest Art In Collaboration With They Made This

Joe Lycett (Mummy) and Helen Lycett (Mummy’s Mummy) will display their artwork together at They Made This in London’s fashionable Covent Garden in an epic mother-son-art-mash-up.

The second joint exhibition from this mother and son duo, the collection is a celebration of creativity and will feature new works, old works, and collaborations. Featuring Helen’s powerful watercolour portraits and nudes and Joe’s irreverent, colourful and graphic acrylics, this collection showcases affordable and exclusive editions across a range of mediums.

On sale will be limited edition screen, giclee and indigo prints, as well as a small selection of Joe’s ceramics, fabric adorned with Helen’s floral artwork and some original paintings. With an emphasis on affordability, entry to the exhibition is free and in partnership with Private Press, there will be several free screen printing workshops with the opportunity to take home an A4 print by Helen and Joe. They Made This will also be offering the chance to win editioned and signed prints via their legendary Art Tombola.

When: Friday 22nd September until Sunday 1st October (Sunday-Wednesday 11am-6pm, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10am-8pm)

(+ private viewing on Thursday 21st September 6-9pm - by invitation only)

Where: They Made This, 66 Neal Street, Covent Garden WC2H 9PA, London

How: Exhibition is not ticketed – open to public during opening hours above

Joe Lycett said: “Despite an angry and bitter personal relationship, mum and I have a deep mutual respect for our artworks. We are delighted to share these works which should help pay for ongoing family legal disputes.”

Helen Lycett said: ””Let’s have a joint exhibition,” he said. “I’ll just add a few finishing touches to some of your paintings,” he didn’t say.”

Aine Donovan and Eloise Jones, founders of They Made This said: "We are thrilled to curate this playful Mother and Son show. We hope the proceeds will help towards the store refit needed after the giant mess our own son made yesterday."         



