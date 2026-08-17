Joe Absolom, Griff Rhys Jones and More to Star in ALBERT'S BOY at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmund

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BAFTA-nominated Joe Absolom (A Confession, 2:22: A Ghost Story) will star as Peter Bucky in their new co-production of Albert's Boy alongside Griff Rhys Jones. A compelling and thought-provoking play written by Olivier Award-winning James Graham (Punch, Dear England) and directed by Olivier Award-winning Terry Johnson. The production will run at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from 26th February to 20th March 2027 followed by a UK tour.

Albert's Boy examines the ethics surrounding the atomic bomb and its deployment. As Einstein's (Griff Rhys Jones) guilt weighs heavily on his mind, a family friend, Peter Bucky (Joe Absolom), returns from a prisoner of war camp, having seen things Einstein could never imagine. What follows is an explosive collision of beliefs as to which 'solution to war' is the lesser evil?

This production arrives at a moment when global conversations about nuclear weapons, the technology of war and whether peace can ever be achieved through conflict, feel more relevant than ever. Graham's Albert's Boy offers a nuanced and human conversation from opposing perspectives and leaves us to consider the ripples of our own actions.

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