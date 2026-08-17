 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Joe Absolom, Griff Rhys Jones and More to Star in ALBERT'S BOY at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmund

he production will run at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from 26th February to 20th March 2027 followed by a UK tour.

By:
Joe Absolom, Griff Rhys Jones and More to Star in ALBERT'S BOY at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmund

BAFTA-nominated Joe Absolom (A Confession, 2:22: A Ghost Story) will star as Peter Bucky in their new co-production of Albert's Boy alongside Griff Rhys Jones. A compelling and thought-provoking play written by Olivier Award-winning James Graham (Punch, Dear England) and directed by Olivier Award-winning Terry Johnson. The production will run at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from 26th February to 20th March 2027 followed by a UK tour.

Albert's Boy examines the ethics surrounding the atomic bomb and its deployment. As Einstein's (Griff Rhys Jones) guilt weighs heavily on his mind, a family friend, Peter Bucky (Joe Absolom), returns from a prisoner of war camp, having seen things Einstein could never imagine. What follows is an explosive collision of beliefs as to which 'solution to war' is the lesser evil?

This production arrives at a moment when global conversations about nuclear weapons, the technology of war and whether peace can ever be achieved through conflict, feel more relevant than ever. Graham's Albert's Boy offers a nuanced and human conversation from opposing perspectives and leaves us to consider the ripples of our own actions.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
Upcoming Shows
The Go-Between
The Go-Between
9/11 - 9/11/2026
Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS

GETTING REKT (The Evening Star) in UK Regional GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
Trainspotting The Musical in UK Regional Trainspotting The Musical
Regent Theatre (1/05-1/09)
Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams with the London Symphony Orchestra in UK Regional Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams with the London Symphony Orchestra
The Royal Albert Hall (10/31-10/31)
Murder Trial Tonight V - Live Lounge Premium Package in UK Regional Murder Trial Tonight V - Live Lounge Premium Package
Vaillant Live, Derby (2/06-2/06)
Swan Lake presented by Imperial Classical Ballet in UK Regional Swan Lake presented by Imperial Classical Ballet
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/17-10/17)
Two MR P''s In a Podcast Live - Let That Be a Lesson... in UK Regional Two MR P''s In a Podcast Live - Let That Be a Lesson...
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/28-10/28)
Another Christmas Carol in UK Regional Another Christmas Carol
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/27-11/27)
The Beast in UK Regional The Beast
The Great Hall - Cardiff University Students' Union (9/11-9/11)
Paul Merton & Suki Webster''s Improv Show in UK Regional Paul Merton & Suki Webster''s Improv Show
Harrogate Theatre (10/02-10/02)
Two Mr Ps in a Podcast: Live - Let That Be A Lesson... in UK Regional Two Mr Ps in a Podcast: Live - Let That Be A Lesson...
Epic Studios (10/25-10/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets