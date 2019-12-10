Jimmy Tarbuck Makes Guest Appearance In Wolverhampton Grand Pantomime To Celebrate Theatre's Anniversary!

Tonight, showbiz legend, Jimmy Tarbuck returned to the pantomime stage to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Appearing as the Sultan Of Morocco, for one night only, the pantomime stalwart made a rare return to pantomime, delighting a full house on the anniversary of Wolverhampton's much loved Grand Theatre, which opened exactly 125 years ago.

Opening on 10 December 1894 with a performance by D'oyly Carte Opera Company, the Grand Theatre hosted its first pantomime just two weeks later, with Sinbad the Sailor opening on Christmas Eve. Since then, the Grand Theatre has enjoyed a rich history of pantomime which was celebrated tonight with a gala performance of DICK WHITTINGTON and a cake presentation on stage, lead by Jimmy Tarbuck and this year's pantomime company.

Jimmy Tarbuck, who is synonymous with audiences at the London Palladium, said; "It's a pleasure to be in such a nice theatre as Wolverhampton Grand which I totally regard as a 'Baby Palladium' - it's the same shape. I've always said that the London Palladium is the best theatre in the world and this is as close as you'll get. This theatre must be wrapped in cotton wool, the city of Wolverhampton is blessed to have this theatre, how very lucky the people are and they should come and support it forever more. If you can't do it on this very stage, don't do it."

Neighbours and Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has the title role of this year's gold-paved, must-see pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December, joining Hi-de-Hi stars Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland, with comedian Aaron James and returning favourites Ian Adams and Julie Paton. Jordan Ginger, Katie Marie-Carter and Tom Roberts also star alongside ensemble members Georgia Curtis, Louis Geirnaert, Stylianos Hadjisavvas, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison, Joseph Roberts, Holly Vernon-Harcourt and James Wakeling.

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends Dick Whittington from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he defeat the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure and help join in the celebrations of Wolverhampton Grand's 125th anniversary.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON is Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON until Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You