Jermyn Street Theatre Announces Cast For THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD AND LOEB STORY

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast of the opening production of its Outsiders Season, Stephen Dolginoff's Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story.

This dark and thrilling musical two-hander will feature Bart Lambert as Nathan Leopold and Jack Reitman as Richard Loeb. Lambert graduated from RADA in 2016. He works across screen and stage and has recently finished filming Save The Cinema for Sky Cinema. His other credits include Antigone for Storyhouse Chester and Bleak House for Creation Theatre. Reitman is an actor, singer and librettist who has worked at various theatres including Charing Cross Theatre, The Hope and OVO. His credits include Peter Pan for OVO and Gate at The Cockpit Theatre. Lambert and Reitman were joint winners of the OffWestEnd Award 2020 for Best Male Performance in a Musical for their roles in The Hope Theatre run of Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story.

Directed by former artistic director of The Hope Theatre, Matthew Parker, Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story is a musical story of masochism and murder. Set in Chicago in 1924, Richard Loeb is obsessed with crime and Nathan Leopold is obsessed with Richard. High on adrenaline, the two leave a trail of arson, theft, and vandalism in their wake. But Richard wants to take a step further - a step that will test Nathan's loyalty to the limit. Can they commit the ultimate crime: a perfect murder?

Parker's 2019 production for The Hope Theatre, received numerous five-star reviews with its two leads jointly winning the OffWestEnd Award for Best Male Performance in a Musical.

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director Tom Littler says - "We're excited to kick off our Outsiders Season with our first musical for a long time. Thrill Me is perfectly suited to our chamber space and features two magnetic performances in this dark and gripping story."

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. During the theatre's temporary closure due to the COVID 19 lockdowns the theatre presented the award-winning Brave New World season of digital work, which included the complete cycle of Shakespeare's sonnets performed by a mixture of graduating drama students and household names including Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre+ featuring adaptations of Ovid from writers including Juliet Gilkes Romero and Timberlake Wertenbaker. The theatre reopened this autumn with the critically acclaimed Encounters Season which has featured some of our most celebrated acting talent, including, Dame Siân Phillips in a Samuel Beckett double bill, Michael Pennington in The Tempest and Oliver Ford Davis and Stephen Boxer in Ben Brown's A Splinter of Ice. As well as Thrill Me, forthcoming productions in the Outsiders season comprise Rain and Zoe Save The World by Crystal Skillman (10th February to 12th March), Edward Einhorn's The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein (17th March -16th April), Orlando by Sarah Ruhl (28th April - 28th May) and the world premiere of Howard Brenton's Cancelling Socrates (2nd June to 2nd July).