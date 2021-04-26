Jeeves And Wooster In PERFECT NONSENSE Will Return to The Barn Theatre to Mark 140th Anniversary of P.G. Wodehouse

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester and The Theatre Chipping Norton have announced that they will be remounting their 2020 production of the Goodale Brothers' Olivier Award-winning comedy Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense to mark the 140th anniversary of o the author P.G. Wodehouse's birth.

In this joyous reimagining of the classic P.G. Wodehouse characters, three actors hurl themselves from role to role as they race to tell the story of Bertie's own farcical adventures.

Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense was created by the Goodale Brothers, adapted primarily from P.G. Wodehouse's The Code of the Woosters. The show, which premiered at Richmond Theatre in 2013 with the lead roles being played by Stephen Mangan and Matthew Macfadyen, before transferring to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End and being awarded the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

The comedy, which is also co-produced by the two Cotswold venues, will run at The Theatre Chipping Norton from 9 - 12 June 2021 and the Barn Theatre from 15 June - 10 July 2021.

Directed by The Theatre Chipping Norton's Artistic Director John Terry, the production will see the return of the production's original cast with Andrew Ashford (The Full Monty, The Ladykillers) as Jeeves, Matthew Cavendish (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery) as Bertie Wooster and Andrew Cullum (For King and Country, The Crown) as Seppings.

Matthew Cavendish, who returns to play Bertie Wooster, is no stranger to the comedy genre having been a regular performer with both Mischief Theatre and The Showstoppers with credits include being a member of the original Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong and as Dennis in the West End production, Warren in A Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End) and Max in Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End).

Director John Terry said of the production's return, "If ever there was a time when the world needed the sunlight, optimism and wit of P.G. Wodehouse, it might be now. Anarchically, brilliantly funny, and a huge theatrical challenge to bring to the stage, we are delighted to be remounting this fantastic comedy. Our production brings a gently contemporary freshness to the Goodale's brilliant stage adaptation. From live Foley sound effects to an original score of contemporary swing music, and the most ingenious box-of-tricks you have ever seen, this production should suit Wodehouse novices and experts alike."

The production also features original music composed by Eamonn O'Dwyer, design by Alex Marker, lighting design by Christopher Nairne, sound design by Harry Smith and movement direction by Bronya Deutsch.

Tickets for the run at The Theatre Chipping Norton are now on general sale. Tickets for the run at the Barn Theatre are currently available for priority booking with general sale with general sale being available from 12pm BST on 28 April 2021.

Box Office (Online): boxoffice@barntheatre.org.uk

Website: barntheatre.org.uk