Jasmin Vardimon Company Premieres First Ever VR Experience

Step out of the ordinary and into the unexpected, fantastical and fearless world of Jasmin Vardimon's new 'Alice in VR Wonderland' experience, premiering at Boing Festival, Canterbury this August Bank Holiday weekend.

'Alice' is Jasmin Vardimon Company's first immersive virtual reality experience, based on Lewis Carroll's famous story 'Alice in Wonderland'. The experience is a re-imagined take on the famous tale, presented through the filter of Jasmin Vardimon's unique creative process. In this new performance, the audience will follow the supremely talented dancers of Jasmin Vardimon Company to encounter the story of Alice as they've never experienced before. Audiences will feel up close and personal with the performers in a magical, multi-sensory adventure and be completely immersed in a stunning VR Wonderland.

'Alice' premieres at Boing Festival, University of Kent, Canterbury on Saturday 28th August for a sold-out two-day residency. The audience will be invited two at a time into a specially designed pop-up venue for the 15 minute experience. Comfortably seated and using a virtual reality headset, the audience will be immersed in a spectacular 360-degree Wonderland, following Alice on her adventures and meeting the famously weird and wonderful characters along the way.