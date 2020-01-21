Janie Dee Will Star In The London Premiere Of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Two time Olivier award-winner Janie Dee is to star in the London premiere of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning Best Play comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Directed by Walter Bobbie (Tony award winner for 'Chicago'), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will play an 8-week season at Charing Cross Theatre (Thom Southerland, Artistic Director, Steven M. Levy, Managing Director) from Saturday 21 March - Saturday 16 May.

Press Night: Monday 30 March at 7.30pm

Vanya and his sister Sonia live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. But their sister Masha escaped many years ago and became a famous movie star. Masha returns unannounced with her twenty-something toy boy, Spike, and so begins a And so begins a very particular weekend.

Christopher Durang's irresistible comedy is one of the most lauded Broadway plays of recent years. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov's famous ennui with the modern-day concerns of celebrity, social networking, planetary upheaval and the troubling onset of middle age, into a beloved comedy.

More cast to be announced.

Director: Walter Bobbie. Set Designer: David Korins. Costume Designer: Emily Rebholz. Sound Designer/Original Music: Mark Bennett.

Casting: Ginny Schiller.

Producers: Steven M. Levy and Vaughan Williams for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited and Joey Parnes.

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You