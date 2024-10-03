Jamie Allan Will Make History as the Third UK Magician and Illusionist in 40 Years to Get an Extended Solo West End Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jamie Allan will make history this month as only the third UK magician and illusionist in 40 years to get an extended solo West End season.

Paul Daniels starred in It's Magic, at the Prince of Wales Theatre from 10 December 1980 until 6 February 1982 - one of the longest-running magic shows ever staged in London. Since 2004, Derren Brown has staged 8 West End seasons, winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award twice.

Now magician Jamie Allan becomes only the third UK illusionist in over 40 years to get an extended solo West End season.

His critically-acclaimed show Amaze will open at the Criterion Theatre for a strictly limited season of 47 shows from Friday 18 October to Saturday 23 November. Press night is Tuesday 22 October at 7pm.

"My biggest ambition was to play in the West End and Broadway. We're halfway there with this West End season, and it's truly a dream come true. My next step is Broadway, and beyond that, who knows? I just want to keep pushing the boundaries of what magic can be."

Combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show that puts the wonder directly into the hands of the audience and makes them feel part of the magic.

“Amaze is a deeply emotional show for me to deliver, and is so very personal. It is incredibly rewarding to see the magic and my true story connect so deeply with people. Amaze is a show about a child who dreams of being a magician, and a huge part of that dream for me was to appear in my own West End show. In many ways, part of my story will be lived out on stage every night. An earlier version of the show opened at Marylebone Theatre this summer but we're expanding the show to be even more spectacular, and - most of all - more amazing. I can't wait to bring this turbo-charged new version of Amaze to the beautiful Criterion Theatre. I'm so excited to share this next chapter of Amaze with audiences in the West End.”

Known the world over as an innovative and ground-breaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagic on ITV's This Morning in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his innovative approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions,incorporating holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media to engage and amaze spectators.

Creative Team:

Featured Artist Natalia Love

Co-created by Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond

Director Jonathan Goodwin

Producer Corey Ross

Executive Producer Steve Sterling

Creative Consultant Harry De Cruz

Senior Creative Designer Clare Nordbruch

The Believer Joe Wenborne

Jamie Allan Co-Creator and Star

Jamie Allan Co-Creator and Star

Jamie Allan is renowned for fusing magic with cutting-edge technology, earning him the title of the UK's original technology magician.

As a market leader in theatrical technical magic, Jamie has performed his signature iPad illusion “Digital Art” to close The One Show live to millions of viewers, an illusion he has also showcased on ‘Grand Cabaret Du Monde', BBC Breakfast and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. He has been a star mentor on ITV1's prime time show Get Your Act Together, appeared as a special guest star on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, and was a winner of ITV's The Next Great Magician. Jamie's talents have been featured on major networks across the USA, including a special guest appearance on ABC's top-rated New Year's Countdown to millions of viewers.

In theatre, Jamie starred in the West End show Impossible and toured the UK for three years with his award-winning production iMagician, which opened at the Garrick Theatre in the West End in 2015. iMagician made its US debut in 2018, becoming the highest-selling magic show ever in Chicago during his residency at the 1,525-seat Harris Theatre.

In 2021, Jamie co-created two multimillion-dollar productions to critical acclaim: Illusionarium in Toronto and Magic Immersive in Chicago. His book Everything, published in 2023, received widespread acclaim within the magic industry. Jamie's latest show, Amaze, opened to sold-out performances and record-breaking reviews.

