Jamie Allan Brings AMAZE to Marylebone Theatre in July

Magician Jamie Allan will return to London after a sold-out residency in Chicago, bringing his critically-acclaimed show Amaze to Marylebone Theatre from Thursday 25 July to Saturday 24 August, marking his first UK performances in over seven years. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 19 June.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show that puts the wonder directly into the hands of the audience and makes them feel part of the magic.

Known the world over as an innovative and groundbreaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his groundbreaking iMagic creation on ITV’s This Morning in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his innovative approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media to engage and amaze spectators.

Jamie starred in the West End show Impossible and toured the UK for three consecutive years with his award-winning production iMagician, which opened at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End in 2015. iMagicianmade its US debut in 2018, becoming the highest-selling magic show ever in Chicago during his residency at the 1,525-seat Harris Theatre.

In 2021, Jamie co-created Illusionarium and Magic Immersive to critical acclaim. His book Everything, published in 2023, received widespread acclaim within the magic industry.

Jamie Allan said: “London boasts a rich tradition of magic, and I am beyond excited to bring Amaze back to my home city after so many years in the USA. My life’s mission has always been to create wonder and escapism, but this show is special; it also deeply touches the emotions. Unusually for a magic show, so much of Amaze is rooted in truth. This is the show and the story I have always dreamed of sharing, and now I am thrilled to finally present it here in London.”

Amaze is co-created by Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond. It is directed by Jonathan Goodwin and produced by Corey Ross with executive producer Steve Sterling. The show’s creative consultant is Harry De Cruz. Clare Nordbruch is senior creative designer, Natalia Love is company stage manager, and Joe Wenborne is The Believer.

