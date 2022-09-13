Jake Orr Joins Nonsuch Studios as Associate Producer

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham's independent fringe theatre, has announced the appointment of Jake Orr as Associate Producer within its Creative Programme team.

With the key focus on supporting the development of visiting work, co-productions and locally-produced theatre & performance, Orr's role is set to level-up and expand Nonsuch Studios' offering for audiences, communities and artists alike at the venue which opened in 2019.

Since opening, Nonsuch Studios has established itself as Nottingham's only independent fringe theatre and creative venue, welcoming amazing artists to Nottingham such as Nouveau Riche's Queens of Sheba, Fringe Wives Club's Glittery Clittery, Nathaniel Hall's First Time and Rachel Mars' Our Carnal Hearts as well as showcasing & supporting incredible, locally-produced work from the likes of New Perspectives, Chronic Insanity, Unanima Theatre & Sarah Middleton's Shewolves.

Nonsuch Studios' flexible 100-seat theatre space, will now be programmed by Jake Orr alongside Artistic Director & CEO, Edward Boott, who founded the theatre company behind Nonsuch Studios in 2013.

The venues latest season already sees a step-change post-Covid in supporting work from the best of the fringe (Potatohead, HOT IN HERE, Some Other Mirror), revolutionary early years performances (CABABARAVE, Drag Queen Story Hour UK), as well as improv comedy, drag-along film screenings and monthly events for local artists and creatives.

Jake Orr says:

"I am delighted to be joining the Nonsuch Studios team. I've long admired the organisation's commitment to artists and communities of Nottingham. Nonsuch Studios has so much potential in offering an alternative cultural provision for the city and the artists that are being fostered here. We have big plans for developing Nonsuch Studio's programming to bring the best artists working across the UK and further afield to the audiences of Nottingham and I can't wait to be presenting our revamped programme in the coming months."

Edward Boott, Artistic Director & CEO of Nonsuch Studios says:

"Everyone at Nonsuch Studios is thrilled to be welcoming Jake Orr to our team. As a venue that opened just before Covid, throughout the majority of the past three years our ability to programme work has been heavily restricted. Moving forward, with Jake at the heart of our programming team, we're incredibly excited to finally begin to realise our ambitions of bringing the best fringe work, new writing and locally produced theatre & performance to the audiences of Nottingham.

Jake brings such a wealth of experience of the sector and a real passion to embed his knowledge and expertise locally with our audiences, communities and artists."