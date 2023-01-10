Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jack Dean & Company Returns With VINLAND Spring Tour 2023

The tour kicks off 11 February at The Core, Solihull.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Jack Dean & Company are to return in Spring with their high-intensity cinematic theatre experience, which reimagines the little-known historical tale of Erik the Red. Alongside animation, visual and audio effect, narrator Jack Dean tells the story of the Vikings' final voyage to North America, where mankind lived for a brief period in the early 11th century, nearly 500 years before any other Europeans. Using lyrical storytelling and original live music, the family show, suitable for ages 8+, brings the audience into a world where myth and history collide with ghosts, monsters, and wild gooseberries. The tour begins in Solihull in February before dates in Cornwall, Bristol West Sussex and other West regions.

Young audiences will set sail with Freydis and her son Snorri on a Viking adventure that's fun for all the family. They will join her crew of explorers as they find out they're not alone in this strange new land and follow Snorri as he confronts an ancient spirit set on revenge, while learning the truth about himself.

Jack Dean said, "What fascinated me about the Sagas was the way they blend historical events with things we would call fantastical. Battles and cattle trading are reported alongside demonic possessions, ghostly apparitions and giant sea-beasts. For the Vikings, all of these things were equally real. It is this world of unreliable narrators and mythical histories that we try and evoke with the storytelling, animation and music of the show."

Jack Dean & Company is a disabled-led non-profit organisation set up to help tell stories of how things could be. They collaborate with inspiring and exceptional artists to create new work across many artforms. Founded by Jack Dean in 2020, they are committed to offering people across the UK the chance to dream of a different world, whatever the current one may hold. Their podcast series, Fogland Lighthouse, shines a light on the obscure, overlooked and downright weird stories from British History, with words and music by Jack Dean. Sometimes funny, sometimes tragic, often a bit of both. It is available now on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts as well as their website https://shows.acast.com/fogland- lighthouse/episodes.

Jack Dean is a poet, playwright, performer, emcee and composer. His work tells stories that wander the lands between myth, memory and history. He has toured internationally, including at Latitude Festival, the South Bank Centre and the Bowery Poetry Club in New York. He is the creator of the Fake Town Fables and Infinite Hex podcasts. Previous touring shows include Grandad and the Machine, Nuketown, Horace and the Yeti and Hero & Leander.

Tour Dates

11 February The Core, Solihull

Homer Rd, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG

2:30pm | £10.00

www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk/ | 0121 704 6962

17 February The Woodville, Gravesend

Woodville Pl, Gravesend DA12 1DD

2pm | Pay what you decide (Minimum £2)

www.woodville.co.uk | 01474 337500

25 February IntoBodmin, Cornwall

10 Lower Bore St, Bodmin PL31 2JX

7pm | £8.00 - £12.00

https://intobodmin.co.uk/ | 01208 811185

11 March The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

25 West St, Bristol BS2 0DF

2pm | £10.00

www.thewardrobetheatre.com | 0117 902 0344

25 March Saltburn Arts Theatre, Saltburn-by-the-Sea

Albion Terrace, Saltburn-by-the-Sea TS12 1JW

2pm | £6.00 - £8.00

https://saltburnarts.co.uk/ | 01287 624997

4 April Proteus Theatre, Basingstoke

Proteus Creation Space, Council Rd, Basingstoke RG21 3DH

4pm | £9.00-£11.00

www.proteustheatre.com | 01256 354541

5 April Courtyard Theatre, Hereford

Edgar St, Hereford HR4 9JR

7pm | £13.00 - 15.00

www.courtyard.org.uk/ | 01432 340555

6 April The Brewhouse, Tauton

Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1JL

12:30 & 3:30pm | £10.00

www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk | 01823 283244

11 April The David Hall, South Petherton

Roundwell St, South Petherton TA13 5AA

2:30pm | £5.00 - £8.00

https://www.thedavidhall.org.uk/ | 01460 240340

17 April Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby

Cromwell Rd, Grimsby DN31 2BH

4:30pm | £6.00

https://grimsbyauditorium.org.uk/ | 01472 324289

21 April Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

Wulfruna St, Wolverhampton WV1 1SE

7:30pm | £12.00

https://www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre | 01902 321321

6 May The Hawth, Crawley

Hawth Ave, Crawley RH10 6YZ

11:00am | £7.50

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk | 01293 553636




