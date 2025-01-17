JW3 Will Celebrate Bernard Kops Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A year after his death, JW3 is celebrating the extraordinary life and works of the vital Jewish voice of Bernard Kops on Sunday 16 February at 7.30pm. The evening will include extracts from his fantastical and surreal poems and stage plays including his defining The Hamlet of Stepney Green.

The cast celebrating includes the oldest surviving actor from Bernard Kops’ first original work, the glorious and 99-year-old Thelma Ruby, who starred as Bessie Levey in Hamlet of Stepney Green (Lyric Hammersmith 1958, directed by Frank Hauser), joining her fellow original cast member George Layton on stage! Another original cast from Enter Solly Gold, will be Esta Charkham, who went on to become one of the UK’s most renowned casting directors and agents.

Bernard‘s writing students are flying in from the States especially to be part of this celebratory evening for Bernard Kops including the Award-winning documentary film-maker Jill Campbell and actress and producer Katharine Cullison who starred in the world premiere of Kops’ The Dark Outside in the UK and then US, and US premiere of Playing Sinatra Off Broadway.

Joining them will be actors Tracy-Ann Oberman (Call in the Night), Elliott Levey and Jack Klaff and more with poetry, readings and stories as to why Bernard Kops so inspired them. Its a play set in Margate Sands in the late 70's around the time when people from mental health facilities were being sent away to Margate to boarding houses, turfed out in the morning and only let back in the evening left to roam around in the cold all day as a money saving tactic world premiere of a section of the unproduced 'More Out Than In' by Bernard Kops set in Margate.

Bernard Kop’s family will be attending including his daughter Hannah who married Mark Burman – they then introduced their fathers, Bernard and composer David Burman - who went on to work together on Dreams of Anne Frank in 1992!

The evening will include the poignant and comic songs from Dreams of Anne Frank, to be sung by Jacqui Dankworth whose wonderfully unique voice will bring out the pure genius that is Bernard Kops and the music of David Burman.

Producer Neil Marcus says “Putting this evening together I've been able to observe how many lives Bernard touched as a teacher as well as a poet and playwright. I have been moved by how passionate everyone is about him and all wanting to be part of this celebration of his life and work.”

ALSO, at JW3 will be Celebrating Don Black on Sunday 2 March at 7.30pm. Celebrating the work of Oscar winning lyricist Don. Joining the line up is Anita Dobson, Don's close friend who starred opposite Adam Faith in the original production of his musical Budgie, will be telling tales and performing. Songs including Born Free, Diamonds are Forever, and selections from his musicals Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard and Billy will be performed by West Enders Debbie Chazen, Jos Slovic, Jack Reitman and Brady Isaacs Pierce – with more surprise guests to be announced! Live on stage discussing their collaborations with Don will be playwright Christpoher Hampton who co wrote the book and lyrics for Sunset Boulevard and many other collaborations together; composer Frank Wildhorn with who he wrote Bonnie and Clyde and Dracula The Musical; not to mention composer Debbie Wiseman with whom Don is currently writing the musical Feather Boy and Maureen Lipman telling stories on her very good friend Don!

