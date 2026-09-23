JULIUS CAESAR REMIXED Will Come to the Omnibus Theatre
Adapted by Darren Raymond and directed by Stephanie Badaru, the production marks the public debut of young performers from underserved backgrounds.
INTERMISSION YOUTH will present Julius Caesar Remixed at Omnibus Theatre, London for a four-week run from 11 November to 5 December 2026. The award-winning charity transforms the lives of young people through drama, theatre, and Shakespeare. This production follows the critical success of Artistic Director Darren Raymond's recent hit play Tartuffe (Remixed) at the Marylebone Theatre, starring long-time trustee Mark Rylance performing alongside cast from the Intermission Ensemble, the charity's graduate arm.
With Julius Caesar Remixed, audiences will witness the very beginning of the charity's talent pipeline, experiencing its transformative drama training and holistic approach to youth development in action. The production serves as the public debut for a talented cast selected from the latest cohorts of young people from underserved backgrounds who have taken part in this year's Intermission Youth drama training programme.
This adaptation of Julius Caesar reframes Shakespeare's political tragedy through a distinct contemporary lens, colliding classical drama within a modern secondary school setting. A visceral "play-within-a-play," the narrative unravels the devastating realities of knife crime, postcode rivalries, and real-life tragedies. As the students rehearse the classic text, the boundary between the performance and reality blurs. Can these young people successfully rewrite history, or are they doomed to repeat it?
The play is one of 15 Shakespeare remixes written by Darren Raymond, recipient of The Globe Theatre's Sam Wanamaker Award 2025. Guided by his distinct vision, classic iambic pentameter effortlessly weaves with contemporary street slang.
Commenting on this production Darren Raymond says: "Shakespeare didn't write for elite audiences, his language was the raw street vernacular of his day. When you listen to the incredible rhythm, wordplay and lyrical sharpness used by today's youth, the poetic cadence matches the Elizabethans perfectly. This remix isn't about diluting the text, it's about unlocking its raw power.
“Through the lens of Shakespeare's story of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal, Julius Caesar Remixed asks us to look beyond the headlines. We need to better understand the pressures shaping the lives and choices of this generation, and look at how families, schools, and communities can help navigate our young people towards a more hopeful, fruitful future."
Director Stephanie Badaru brings this vision to life, completing a powerful full-circle story after first joining as a member of Intermission Youth's inaugural 2008 cohort, she adds: “Stepping into the director's chair for the second time to guide this talented fledgling cast through this new production is incredibly special. The energy they will brings blurs the lines between ancient Rome and modern street culture, challenging audience to look closely at the cycles of power."
The creative team includes Associate Director Federay Holmes (Associate Artist at Shakespeare's Globe); Set and Costume by 2021 Linbury Prize winner for stage design Ruth Badila; Lighting Design Rajiv Pattani (Darkling by Actors Touring Company & Bush Theatre, Foal at Finborough Theatre); Projection Design by award-winning Cheng Keng (OFFIES Design winner for Loop 2025/26); Sound Design by Intermission Youth Younger's graduate Luka Burton mentored by Pierre Flasse (Finborough Theatre, Brixton House, Southwark Playhouse, Orange Tree Theatre). Six members of Intermission Youth's cohort will also be joining the backstage team, working alongside the professionals to gain vital hands-on industry experience in costume, stage management, set design, and lighting.
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