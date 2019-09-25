JONNY LABEY'S UN-BOXED REVIEW Comes to London

Jonny Labey's brand new production company NinebyFive Productions is launching it's very first adventure next month called Jonny Labey's Un-Boxed ReView, a new cabaret show in London's West End.

Jonny is best known for playing the much-loved character of Paul Coker in BBC's Eastenders and more recently, starring in the West End hit show, Strictly Ballroom alongside Will Young, Matt Cardle & Zizi Strallen.

Jonny's Un-Boxed ReView will be the title of the first cabaret from this new production company.

The opening couple of nights are going to be hosted by Jonny at London's most up and coming Cabaret Venue, Sing Easy, just off of Leicester Square, in the intimate, vibrant & cosy space of the Piano Works on the 2nd and 16th October.

The aim of this cabaret is to become a regular billed event within the London cabaret scene, at potentially multiple & bigger venues.

The Un-Boxed ReView is a brand new Cabaret that is hoping to challenge the face of the London cabaret scene, providing the London audience with an unforgettable night out. The night consists of well-known acts or individuals, plus up and coming supporting acts that are hoping to either try out new material or just brave a lifelong ambition in front of a welcoming crowd.

STRICTLY good vibes only!!

The night adheres to a traditional Cabaret layout and is open to acts of any description . . . from stand up, singing, dancing, acting, rapping, drag, magic, sword swallowing, poetry, contortion WHATEVER.

We want a night of variety and wonder!

NinebyFive is a production company created by childhood friends; Jonny Labey and Benjamin Martin who grew up together in Jersey - a tiny island, only 9 by 5 miles in size.

Jonny & Benjamin left the island at the same time in 2011 to progress their careers within the entertainment industry.

Jonny went onto train at Bird College, whilst Benjamin trained at Guildford School of Acting.

Jonny & Benjamin want to create a space for performers to exercise their other talents which maybe their current jobs don't allow them to do.

Recently announced acts for the cabaret on the 2nd October are:

Hussain Manawer, the inspirational spoken word artist & poet

Gaia Aikman who currently stars in The Lion King as Nala in the West End

And Darren Day - well known for his starring roles in many West End shows

Further acts include:

Adam Garcia, Coyote Ugly, Saturday Night Fever and many more

Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte - ITV's Dance Dance Dance partners (TOWIE)

Kaner Flex - FKA Twigs lead dancer, known for flexible bone breaking, autistic public figure

Christian Foley - Spoken Word Poet/ Teacher (Oprah's Television Networks, This Morning, TED talks, Westminster and the premier league.

Patsy May - Puppeteer, semi finalist on BGT





