Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre Invites Public To Be Digitally Part Of Rock 'n' Roll Panto JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

pixeltracker

The rock 'n' roll panto will feature a selection of the submitted videos during one of the musical numbers of the production.

Nov. 18, 2021  

Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre Invites Public To Be Digitally Part Of Rock 'n' Roll Panto JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich are inviting audiences to be digitally part of this year's upcoming rock 'n' roll pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, by submitting a video of themselves performing a piece of British Sign Language-incorporated choreography by Darragh O'Leary.

Jack and the Beanstalk, written by New Wolsey Artistic Director Peter Rowe and directed by Kate Golledge, is billed as a "rock 'n' rock panto" that features a cast of multi-skilled actor musicians presenting a glorious mash up of pantomime and pop concert.

The rock 'n' roll panto, which will play to in person and livestreamed audiences from 25 November 2021 - 8 January 2022, will feature a selection of the submitted videos during one of the musical numbers of the production.

Following the critically acclaimed success of the theatre's hybrid pantomime offering The Snow Queen in 2020, which was "adored" by New York Times critics Alexis Soloski and Elisabeth Vincentelli, this year's offering will once again include interactions with audiences at home, participation, and shout-outs during the performance.

The theatre has released a dance tutorial video (with BSL - British Sign Language - interpretation and captioning) with choreographer Darragh O'Leary and BSL interpreter Caroline Smith, with video submissions being able to be submitted at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/dancing until Monday 22nd November at 5pm.

Captioned, Audio Described, British Sign Language interpreted and Relaxed performances will be available during the run and all livestream performances will have captioned and audio described options available, except for the BSL shows when the livestream's captioning option will be replaced by a British Sign Language option.

The cast for Jack and the Beanstalk are: Nicola Bryan (Sweet Charity) as Fleshcreep, Joe Butcher (Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story) as The Giant, Daniel Carter-Hope (Made In Dagenham) as Squire Snuffbox, James Haggie (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Billy, Natasha Magigi (Don Quixote) as Fairy Aubergine/Gemima, Daniella Piper (The Secret Garden) as Jill, Steve Simmonds (Assassins) as Dame Dolly Durden and Neil Urquhart (Bicycle Boy) as Jack. All other roles are played by members of the company.

Jack and the Beanstalk is written by New Wolsey Artistic Director Peter Rowe and directed by Kate Golledge with Rebekah Hughes (Musical Director), Neil Irish (Set & Costume Director), Darragh O'Leary (Choreographer), Richard G Jones (Lighting Designer), James Cook (Sound Designer), Jake Barinov (AV Programmer & Content Creator) and Debbie O'Brien (Casting Director).

The production team consists of: David Phillips (Head of Production), Lewis Moore (Deputy Production Manager), Margaret Lock (Wardrobe Supervisor), Laura Hammond (Company Stage Manager), Ellie Randall (Deputy Stage Manager), Crystal Gayle (Assistant Stage Manager) and Jack Ryan (LX Programmer).

Tickets for in person audiences begin from £12 with livestream tickets at £25. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet
Hadestown Hermes Feather Pin
Hadestown Hermes Feather Pin
Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee
Come From Away Broadway Logo Unisex Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreZone Kicks Off Season With HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Next Month
  • The Off Broadway Palm Is Kicking Off The Holiday Season With NO CLAUS FOR ALARM!
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions