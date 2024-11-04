Ipswich Cultural Organisations Come Together to Celebrate World Class Festive Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



‘We Are Ipswich’, an independent collective of nationally acclaimed arts and heritage organisations, is bringing the festive spirit to Suffolk like never before. This season, they’re joining forces to launch Ipswich Entertains for Christmas – a campaign showcasing a spectacular line-up of premier league art and culture that promises thrilling, high-quality entertainment for all ages. From enchanting performances to magical experiences, this offer solidifies Ipswich’s reputation as the ultimate cultural destination for the region and plays a key role in Ipswich Central’s wider ‘Your Very Suffolk Christmas’ campaign. Whether you’re from Suffolk or beyond, get ready to experience an unforgettable Christmas season in Ipswich.

Douglas Rintoul, Chair of ‘We Are Ipswich’, said "This is a great moment for Ipswich’s cultural organisations. During this magical time of year, we often work quietly and independently, crafting exceptional experiences for our communities that have also earned us national recognition. For the first time, we are coming together to celebrate not just the festive season, but the creativity, energy, and passion that makes Ipswich the cultural capital of Suffolk. We’re uniting to showcase everything that makes this town a vibrant, must-visit destination - especially at Christmas."

‘We Are Ipswich’ are working with All About Ipswich who will host and facilitate the Ipswich Entertains campaign as part of its wider 'Your Very Suffolk Christmas' promotion, which will aim to showcase exactly why Ipswich is the County town of Suffolk, starting with its nationally recognised cultural offer.

The full line-up of events is announced here: www.allaboutipswich.com/christmas

Events will include:

The Snowman™ and The Snowdog exhibition at The Hold, Suffolk Archives, 25 October to 5 January: a visual treat for all ages featuring over 40 original illustrations from the film, along with behind-the-scenes drawings and preparatory sketches. These unique pieces, based on characters created by Raymond Briggs, offer a fascinating insight into the creative processes that were involved in bringing The Snowman™ back to life for a new generation of viewers. Suffolk Archives collects, preserves, and shares over 900 years’ worth of Suffolk’s rich history. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/ipswich/suffolk-archives-at-the-hold/exhibition-the-snowman-and-the-snowdog/e-mbeoek

Sleeping Beauty at the New Wolsey Theatre, 22 November to 18 January: Get ready for a rockin’ reawakening of Sleeping Beauty as Ipswich’s award-winning ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Pantomime hits the stage with a fiery energy! This year’s panto is a dazzling explosion of live rock and pop music, wildly unforgettable characters, and non-stop laughter that'll keep audiences of all ages spellbound. With performances that include Audio Description, BSL Interpretation, Captioning, Relaxed/Dementia-friendly options, Touch Tours and Livestream, this show truly has something magical for everyone. The New Wolsey Theatre is a not-for-profit, multi-award-winning theatre and provides a vibrant cultural hub enriching the lives of people in Suffolk. https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/sleeping-beauty/

A Christmas Carol presented by Eastern Angles at the Eastern Angles Centre 28 November to 5 January and Seckford Theatre 8 January to 11 January: Filling the auditorium with music and merriment in a unique staging that immerses the audience in this classic festive tale. Escape into a world of joy, anarchy and magic for a story of community and kindness triumphing over greed and selfishness. Complete with original music, puppetry and a Fezziwig party you won’t forget. Eastern Angles is a regionally focussed theatre company with a broad world-view on their approach to creating work with community groups and artists in East Anglia. https://easternangles.co.uk/event/a-christmas-carol

Five Little Ducks, presented by Spinning Wheel at the Ipswich Library, 4 to 21 December: Five Little Ducks went swimming one day, over the hills and far away. But when mummy duck said “Quack, quack, quack, quack” only four of her little ducks come back. Come and sit amongst the reeds and lily pads, while we hunt for the missing little ducks, and have some adventures! This charming show presented at Ipswich Library by Spinning Wheel, is a co-production with the New Wolsey Theatre and in partnership with Suffolk Libraries and the Angles Theatre. For ages 1 - 4 and their families, featuring song, puppetry and integrated Makaton signing. Ipswich Library celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and is the second largest library in the UK. https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/five-little-ducks/

Pinocchio presented by Red Rose Chain, at The Avenue Theatre, 13 December to 5 January: When Gepetto, a poor carpenter, finds a piece of wood that can talk, he carves it into a puppet and is overjoyed when it miraculously comes alive. Pinocchio sets off to school but is easily led astray by temptation. In a madcap chain of disasters, he meets a host of extraordinary characters and learns to dance and sing, but will he ever learn the qualities he needs to make him into a real boy? Red Rose Chain is a not-for-profit Ipswich theatre company, delivering a vibrant professional and community programme for over 20 years. https://www.redrosechain.com/pinocchio-tickets/details

The Little Prince at DanceEast, 13 to 15 December: Based on the world-famous story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Luca Silvestrini’s The Little Prince, is an enchanting story of love and friendship for children and adults. Find out how The Little Prince leaves behind his own tiny asteroid and beloved rose and journeys through the universe, coming face to face with the baffling world of grown-ups! DanceEast was established in 1983 and is one of the UK’s leading dance organisations, and the home of dance in the East of England. https://www.danceeast.co.uk/performances/the-little-prince-protein-dance-schools/

Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Ipswich Regent Theatre, 17 to 31 December: Enchanted Entertainment, the team behind record-breaking pantos, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan and Aladdin, return with their giant pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, starring TV and Dance Sensation, Louie Spence as Spirit of the Beans, EastEnders Legend Michael Greco as Fleshcreep, and TikTok and West End Star Abbie Budden as Jill, and back by popular demand comedian Mike McClean. With laughter, music, and plenty of surprises, this family-friendly production promises to be a joyous celebration of courage, friendship, and the power of believing in the extraordinary. Ipswich Regent Theatre first opened its doors in 1929 and is East Anglia’s largest theatre. https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/jack-and-the-beanstalk-christmas-panto/

Gremlins and The Muppet Christmas Carol at King Street Cinema, 21 - 22 December: The 1984 blockbuster movie Gremlins, an American comedy-horror, returns to Ipswich this festive season to celebrate 40 years! With its Christmas lights and dusting of snow, Kingston Falls is an idyllic small town — until the gremlins take over. A true cult classic and not be missed! This film is rated (12A). Brian Henson directs his late father's creations in the Dickens classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol - the greatest festive tale ever told. Kermit plays Bob Cratchit opposite Michael Caine's Scrooge in this bright, playful adaptation. With Miss Piggy as Mrs. Cratchit it's a family affair on the snowy streets of London this Christmas! This film is rated (U). The King Street Cinema has brought independent and classic film to audiences for almost 50 years. https://kingstreetcinema.co.uk/

The ‘We Are Ipswich’ members include: Brighten the Corners/Out Loud Music, Colchester and Ipswich Museums, DanceEast, Eastern Angles Theatre Company, Gecko, Suffolk Archives, Ipswich Theatres, King Street Cinema, New Wolsey Theatre, Red Rose Chain, SPILL Festival + Think Tank, and Suffolk Libraries.

